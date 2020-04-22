Four More Shots Please! Stars Lisa Ray And Bani J Give Twinning Moment In White Bridal Ensembles Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo starrer Four More Shots Please! has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. The ten episodes of the second season were unveiled on the Amazon Prime Video and in each episode, the four ladies impressed us with their brilliant acting. Not only their performance was worth the admiration, but it was also their outfits that had our attention. And of course, the major credit goes to their stylist, Aastha Sharma.

Recently, Aastha took to her Instagram feed to share a picture of Bani J (Umang Singh) and Lisa Ray (Samara Kapoor) from the sets. Dressed in stunning white bridal ensembles by Gaurav Gupta and diamond jewellery from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave, the two looked stunning as ever. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Bani J sported white separates and looked phenomenal. Her outfit consisted of a one-shouldered structured blouse, which had a dramatic effect. She paired it with a high-waist flared skirt, which was accentuated by subtle silver-hued patterns. The diva accessorised her look with a chain neckpiece and flaunted her intricate tattoo designs. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Bani let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

On the other hand, Lisa Ray donned a sheer net embroidered bodysuit with a voluminous skirt. Her bodysuit featured a keyhole neckline while her gorgeous skirt was highlighted by light patterns. She draped the net dupatta around her wrist. The actress opted for minimal jewellery and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade. Lisa left her side-parted tresses loose and slightly curled the ends.

Describing the actual scenario and their ensembles, Aastha Sharma captioned the picture as, 'Some of our Fav looks from @4moreshotspls season 2: SAMARA & UMANG - If you've seen the show already, you know how beautifully this scene pans out with these GORGEOUS outfits by Gaurav Gupta, and how beautifully the white pops at the end of the scene when the ladies are sitting on the bench. We decided to do an all white ensemble on both the bride's for their bridal photo shoot, as we were doing colours and florals for the wedding! Lisa's outfit is actually a sheer net and embroidered bodysuit with a lehengha skirt. The design is such that it looks like a gown! Bani's is a structured blouse and a lehengha keeping in mind her character! We kept both the ladies in very minimal diamond jewellery by @diosaparis which added the right sparkles in the most beautiful way! Finally, a big thank you to @gauravguptaofficial and his team for helping us through this process!'

Bani J and Lisa Ray gave twinning moment in their white bridal ensembles and we really liked it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aastha Sharma

