Lisa Ray's Nature-inspired Dress Makes For An Ideal Evening Party Wear

Lisa Ray also graced the promotional event of 'Four More Shots Please', which will be aired on Amazon Prime soon. The actress, writer, and multiple myeloma activist, Lisa sported a Shivan & Narresh number for the event. She looked stunning and gave us a spring-worthy fashion goal.
She wore a red-coloured dress that was off-shouldered with three-quarter-sleeves. Her dress was marked by asymmetrical silhouette and definitely made for perfect resort wear. It featured a structured bodice and a tasseled end. Her attire was accentuated by myriad nature-inspired and bird motifs in a white hue. The patterns clearly enhanced her ensemble and the black black-hued border colour-blocked her attire.
The fringe hem of Lisa's dress gave her attire a dramatic touch. It featured a subtle side slit and pink piping, which was an interesting element. Lisa paired her ensemble with black-coloured sandals, which complemented her outfit. She accessorised her look with a chic and elegant watch. Lisa's makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The side-swept bob hairdo rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Lisa Ray's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
