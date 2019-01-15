ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Lisa Ray's Nature-inspired Dress Makes For An Ideal Evening Party Wear

By
Lisa Ray Fashion

Lisa Ray also graced the promotional event of 'Four More Shots Please', which will be aired on Amazon Prime soon. The actress, writer, and multiple myeloma activist, Lisa sported a Shivan & Narresh number for the event. She looked stunning and gave us a spring-worthy fashion goal.

Lisa Ray Style

She wore a red-coloured dress that was off-shouldered with three-quarter-sleeves. Her dress was marked by asymmetrical silhouette and definitely made for perfect resort wear. It featured a structured bodice and a tasseled end. Her attire was accentuated by myriad nature-inspired and bird motifs in a white hue. The patterns clearly enhanced her ensemble and the black black-hued border colour-blocked her attire.

Lisa Ray Insta

The fringe hem of Lisa's dress gave her attire a dramatic touch. It featured a subtle side slit and pink piping, which was an interesting element. Lisa paired her ensemble with black-coloured sandals, which complemented her outfit. She accessorised her look with a chic and elegant watch. Lisa's makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The side-swept bob hairdo rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Lisa Ray's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood lisa ray
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue