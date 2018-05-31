Lisa Ray’s Tricky Ensemble Will Make Your Day

We believe we said it too soon that this actor's usual style is understated and casual. Well, the very gorgeous and inspiring ex-model, Lisa Ray has stunned us in her ivory attire. The elegant diva looked notch prettier in this tricky attire that she wore for the Rado watch launch in Agra.

We are sure her pristine white attire must have had a soothing effect in the sweltering heat of the historical city. The self-proclaimed accidental actress, Lisa, who has worked in movies like 'Water', amazed us again in her classy avatar.

She donned an Aikeyah fusion wear for the soirée and wow, the lady looked like a dream. Her crop top was enhanced by beautiful floral applique work and it was also so gracefully cloaked by an ivory overlapping kurti-styled jacket that was every inch ruffled and had sheer sleeves with intricate work. A delicate ribbon was tied to her waist, which was an interesting element.

Lisa teamed her crop top and kurti with simply creamy white pants. Her brown-coloured pumps went perfectly with the attire. She rounded off her look with sleek Azotiique earrings by Varun Raheja, Swarovski rings, and obviously a Rado watch.

We also adored her impeccably styled side-parted hair and Lisa's makeup marked by soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl was done to perfection.

We are much impressed Lisa. Hope you slay it again and again and make us inspired by your tasteful dress sense. Did you love her in this dress as much as we did? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments section.