Lisa Ray Looks Stunning At The Rado Launch

The accidental actress, a covert writer, and a multiple myeloma activist, Lisa Ray has always inspired us with her thoughts, acting skills, and of course fashionably. Unlike her contemporaries and juniors in the fashion world, Lisa doesn't follow any trend or tries too hard to always nail it. On the contrary, the diva dons very understated and breathable attires.

Lisa's outfits feature 'comfort quotient' and she usually sports muted colours. Just now, she wooed us yet again in her dark blue and white coloured Payal Pratap attire. Her full-sleeved semi-ethnic ensemble was marked by layers. She partially cloaked her white and black striped attire with an eye-catching shrug. And she teamed her gorgeous attire with a black and white Vanilla Moon sandals.

She was dressed to the nines for the Rado launch event and she even sported its rocking watch, which perfectly complemented the attire.

But what mostly accentuated her ensemble was the golden-hued tribal-inspired neckpiece by Lara Morakhia. It was a stunning statement piece and we want it in our jewellery collection right away.

Posed against lush green surroundings, the starlet completed her classy avatar with slightly side-parted hair.

Well, Lisa Ray has left our jaws-dropping. We loved her gorgeous attire, what about you? Let us know your views in the comments section.