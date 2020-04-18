ENGLISH

    Stylist Aastha Sharma’s Shares Her Thoughts On Insta On Styling Bani J In Four More Shots Please!

    By
    |

    The season 2 of the Amazon Prime series, Four More Shots Please! is back and we are excited as you are to see the friendship and camaraderie between the four girls. While each character is layered, complex, and fun in their own way, we would be talking about Bani J's character, Umang Singh. However, we wouldn't be doing her character sketch in the show but speaking about her two outfits that show's stylist Aastha Sharma revealed about on her Instagram handle.

    Photo Credit: Aastha Sharma

    Bani J's T-shirt Dress

    T-shirt dresses are fun as they are comfy and sassy at the same time, and that's what Aastha Sharma revealed, "Ok so a T-shirt dress is the most comfortable thing to wear in the UNIVERSE." The celebrity stylist, who has styled celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also added that we opted for sporty Adidas T-shirt dress as it was so feminine yet edgy. Aastha Sharma also wrote, "To add that Umang factor, we broke it with her Fanny Pack and those thigh high boots." Oh yes, her boots were classy and made for walking. The sleek high braid was an on-point hairdo update. The elements like a small bindi accentuated her look.

    Photo Credit: Aastha Sharma

    Bani J's Tangerine Ensemble

    Her tangerine ensemble was one of our favourites and gave us a fashion goal. It not only made for perfect gym wear but also travel wear. So, she paired her tangerine halter top that was cropped with matching track pants. Bani looked amazing in her ensemble and small yet important additions such as the metallic locket and fanny pack enhanced her look. We also loved the hoop earrings with this attire. The makeup was fresh and sun-kissed. The side parted-tresses deserved a special mention according to the stylist. "Also, I think her hair deserves a special mention here! So natural, yet so much texture!"

    So, which outfit of Bani J (Umang Singh) did you like more from Four More Shots Please!? Stay tuned, as next time, we will be talking about Aastha Sharma's take on Anjana Menon (played by Kirti Kulhari) from the same show.

    Cover Picture Image Credit: Bani J

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 15:06 [IST]
