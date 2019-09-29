Anushka Sharma, Amrita Arora, And Other Best And Worst Dressed Celebs Of This Week Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This week, there were more best dressed than worst dressed but the worst dressed celebs really disappointed us with their outfits. And there were some first-time names too on our list, who either impressed us or didn't impress us. So, from Anushka Sharma to Gabriella Demetriades, here are the best and worst dressed celebs of this week.

So, who according to you was the best and worst dressed from the list? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Best Dressed Celebs

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in her classic ivory traditional attire, which she wore for the Swachh Bharat event. Her attire was by Manish Malhotra and it was a hand woven cotton chanderi kalidaar. The attire was intricately done and Anushka draped a complementing dupatta, which completed her look. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, she teamed her ensemble with embellished Fizzy Goblet juttis. The Sui Dhaaga actress notched up her look with gold and precious stone-studded jhumkis and complementing kada. Her makeup was marked by matte lip shade and a small bindi. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Kirti Kulhari

What Kirti Kulhari wore for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 was not quite everybody's cup of tea. The Bard of Blood actress wore a black and white pantsuit by the label, AOC ( Absence of Colours). Styled by Aastha Sharma, her attire was structured and enhanced by contrasting hues. She paired her pantsuit with a complementing bralette that was from Hunkemöller. She wore Louboutin pumps and her chic jewellery was from Anmol and Kaj Fine Jewellery. The makeup was nude-toned and the bob hairdo completed her party-perfect look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a vermillion dress by Safiyaa. It was a strapless bodycon dress that was accentuated by an oversized bow detail. Her attire for The Sky Is Pink promotions was structural and she teamed it with beige-hued pointed pumps. She looked so pretty that it was hard to take eyes off her. Styled by Ami Patel, Priyanka notched up her look with drop earrings from Latique. She also wore blingy bracelet and her makeup was highlighted by an orange lip shade. The wavy tresses wrapped up her on-duty look. We got some dress goal here.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor graced the Vogue Beauty Awards too and he took home the Man of the Decade award. The actor opted for an Amit Aggarwal outfit for the occasion and his ensemble was a sculptural delight. His moulded jacket particularly caught our attention and it came from the designer's Lumen Couture 2019 collection. He rounded out his dapper look with intricately-done black and white loafers from Shutiq.

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap surprised us with her stylish avatar. She may not be the actress but her dress game was stronger than the most. Tahira, who also attended the Vogue Beauty Awards, wore a Shehla Khan number for the occasion. Her attire was one-shouldered with ruffled and sheer accents. Tahira's black-hued dress was also asymmetrical and she teamed it with black and golden pumps from Louboutin. Her dazzling ear cuffs were from Gehna Jewellers and the sassy rings were from Kaj Fine Jewellery. The makeup was marked by smoky kohl and tousled short hairdo wrapped up her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn at the Vogue Beauty Awards with her pristine white gown. Her one-shoulder ruffled-draped gown was by Toni Maticevski and she looked amazing in her attire that was cinched at the waist. It was a sharp and structural attire, which Bard of Blood actress paired with black boots, and now that was an unusual choice but a good one. She upped her look with a bold red lip shade and the short tousled hair elevated her avatar. She brought alive the old Hollywood glamour with her look.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre Behl was dressed to impress in a black gown. The seasoned actress looked elegant in her Rebecca Wallace gown that featured tailored sleeves, subtle embellishments, and textural details. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she paired her gown with black sandals and spruced up her look with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The short hairdo completed her glamourous avatar.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene gave us a vibrant sari goal recently. She wore a Manish Malhotra sari for an episode of Dance Deewane 2. The actress gave us a visual treat with a bright yellow drape that was meticulously embellished and teamed it with a silver floral-cut blouse. She upped her look with emerald and diamond earrings and neckpiece, which was from Farah Khan's eponymous label. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and the long wavy tresses completed her look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon donned a Monisha Jaising gown for the Vogue Beauty Awards and she looked pretty as ever in her halter-necked ensemble that was marked by a slit-buttonline bodice. The bodice of her attire also had sheer accents and the skirt was wrapped, overlapping, and adorned with feathery details. Her attire also featured a thigh-high slit and she paired it with shiny silver sandals and delicate earrings. The pink lip shade and impeccable tresses completed her party look.

Worst Dressed Celebs

Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora absolutely failed to impress us. She came with her sister, Malaika Arora and they both didn't look stunning as they usually do. Amrita opted for a black and golden Gauri & Nainika gown that consisted of a sleeveless black blouse and a metallic skirt with a dramatic bow detail at the back. The attire didn't suit her and on the top of it that vibrant pink lip shade brought her look notches down. Her backcombed sleek and streaked tresses also misfired.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's Ziad Nakad gown was a little extra dramatic with billowing slit sleeves with ruffles. It was a deep neck attire that had feathery accents and embellishments. The gown was fine but it didn't look good on her. Her makeup was wavy too dewy and we don't know why she had even put the wine red lip shade because it was a big no. Her waves-like tresses with wet effect also didn't do anything to elevate her look.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan has been disappointing us with her dress choices. For Vogue Beauty Awards, the actress sported an outfit that was too shiny and underwhelming. Her strapless dress was by Jewellyn Alvares and it consisted of a shimmery bodice and a layered and ruffled skirt that was way too sheer. The dress was bold and she couldn't pull it off. The makeup was fine but those tresses totally gave her look a messy effect.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was head to toe in Dior but his look was unimpressive. He wore a metallic pink and navy blue western suit that consisted of a jacket and blue pants. It was for sure a party wear but it looked very underwhelming. The Uri actor paired it with a blue shirt and black formal shoes. No, he didn't look that great.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actually, Kareena Kapoor Khan's pastel pink Yousef Al Jasmi gown was not that bad but those exaggerated sleeves ruined the look. The actress wore this attire for her dance reality show and showed us that how even a single element can bring your look down. However, we liked her Bvlgari neckpiece and her makeup and hairdo went well with her look.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha failed to stun us with her Ahmad Couture dress that was inspired by African tribal prints. It was a multi-hued vibrant bodycon attire with a slit neckline and tailored sleeves with net detailing. The dress was party-worthy but it didn't suit her at all. She paired it with glittery sandals and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and sleek tresses completed her look. We wish Richa had sported something different.

Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades wore a muted-toned gown for the event and we didn't like her plunging attire. She didn't look that bad but it is just the colours and details on her gown that made us yawn. We didn't like the leather corset bodice as it didn't gel well with her flowy gown. As for the hues on her ensemble and the patterns, we didn't find it stunning.

