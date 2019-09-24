Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Salwar Suit Airport Look Is A Lesson In Effortlessly Slaying It Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport fashion language is so unique. The point is that whenever she is spotted at the airport, she looks effortless. The diva looks so natural and doesn't try hard to look amazing. You wouldn't find Kareena in quirky dresses or vibrant pants at the airport. On the contrary, the Udta Punjab actress is seen in the simplest of outfits. Also, sometimes apart from flared denims and loose shirts, Kareena Kapoor also dons salwar suits to the airport. Recently, the diva donned a salwar suit, which beckoned us to explore her airport salwar kameez fashion.

Now, when it comes to salwar suit, she doesn't consciously opt for something that will make her look a class apart. To us, her salwar suit fashion seems more driven by moods. For instance, take her recent traditional suit, it didn't seem like a perfectly-synchronised pairing of kurta and bottoms and yet, her attire fell into place and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous as ever. The actress teamed greens with greys. Her kurta and dupatta were accentuated by green hue and her palazzo pants were dipped in grey hue and adorned with magenta floral accents. She wore intricate Kolhapuri sandals to up her look. The makeup was muted-toned with a pink lip shade and the hairdo was impeccable. She wrapped up her look with black shades.

Cut to a few months ago, Kareena Kapoor surprised us with a polka-dotted suit, which was from the label, Good Earth and would have cost you less than 9000 rupees. So, this ivory-hued suit was polka-dotted and she teamed it with white trousers and a brown dupatta that was casually-draped. She accessorised her look with chic hoops and again sported Kolhapuri sandals. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and neat bun elevated her avatar. She again completed her look with large shades.

With her salwar suits at the airport, Kareena showed us how easily she slays it. The actress also proved that whatever you might wear, you need the right amount of confidence to pull of your look. So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's salwar suit style? Are you inspired? Let us know that in the comment section.