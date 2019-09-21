Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Gave Us A Twinning Fashion Moment On Kareena's Birthday Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Today is Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday and about last night, her close family members including Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated her birthday. The diva looked stunning and for the intimate celebrations, she wore something that left us surprised. So, yes Kareena donned something androgynous and cool. However, most of all, she twinned with her husband, Saif, whose show Sacred Games has earned Emmy nominations. So, let's find out what she wore.

So, Kareena Kapoor wore a white kurta pyjama and we think that her outfit is going to trend as she looked so beautiful and classy. It was a breezy quintessential kurta set that featured a three-quarter-sleeved kurta with sheer accents. The Veere Di Wedding actress paired her kurta with matching pyjamas and she completed her look with a pair of flats. The diva accessorised her look with hoop earrings, an elegant neckpiece, and metallic bracelets. Th makeup was dewy-toned and side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Saif Ali Khan also wore a pristine white kurta pyjama like his wife. He wore a white kurta with a round slit neckline and pyjamas. The dapper actor completed his look with classy loafers. Karisma Kapoor also graced the party and she looked gorgeous in her blue dress. Her dress was collared and three-quarter-sleeved. Karisma's dress was notched up by floral accents and she teamed her attire with embellishment sandals.

So, what do you think about Saif and Kareena's twinning fashion moment and Karisma Kapoor's dress? Happy birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Pics Credit: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram