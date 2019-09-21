ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Gave Us A Twinning Fashion Moment On Kareena's Birthday

    By
    |

    Today is Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday and about last night, her close family members including Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated her birthday. The diva looked stunning and for the intimate celebrations, she wore something that left us surprised. So, yes Kareena donned something androgynous and cool. However, most of all, she twinned with her husband, Saif, whose show Sacred Games has earned Emmy nominations. So, let's find out what she wore.

    So, Kareena Kapoor wore a white kurta pyjama and we think that her outfit is going to trend as she looked so beautiful and classy. It was a breezy quintessential kurta set that featured a three-quarter-sleeved kurta with sheer accents. The Veere Di Wedding actress paired her kurta with matching pyjamas and she completed her look with a pair of flats. The diva accessorised her look with hoop earrings, an elegant neckpiece, and metallic bracelets. Th makeup was dewy-toned and side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Saif Ali Khan also wore a pristine white kurta pyjama like his wife. He wore a white kurta with a round slit neckline and pyjamas. The dapper actor completed his look with classy loafers. Karisma Kapoor also graced the party and she looked gorgeous in her blue dress. Her dress was collared and three-quarter-sleeved. Karisma's dress was notched up by floral accents and she teamed her attire with embellishment sandals.

    So, what do you think about Saif and Kareena's twinning fashion moment and Karisma Kapoor's dress? Happy birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan!

    Pics Credit: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

    More KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue