Birthday Special: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest And Best Fashion Moments

At the pre-finale of Dance India Dance show, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a sleeveless plunging neckline long black dress by Silvia Tcherassi. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress was accentuated by ruched detailing on the bodice. She completed her look with matching sandals. The most eye-catching element about her look were those silver-toned multi-layered array of necklaces, which added an interesting dimension to her look. Her necklace came from Amrapali. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses and spruced up her look with highlighted cheekbones, smoky eyes, and nudish-pink lip shade.

For one of the episodes of DID, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a stunning gota woven silver lehenga by Nazm-e-Itrh, which she paired with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching choli. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped a multi-hued kalamkari dupatta, which was accentuated by floral accents. The actress accessorised her look with Anmol's silver-toned ring and The Gem Palace's multi-layered black necklace. The actress left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and rounded out her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, and nude lip shade.

For another episode of DID, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a strapless slit corset neckline black leather dress by Ziad Germanos, which was accentuated by a side slit. Styled by Mohit Rai, the floor-sweeping lime green sash drape across her black dress added a dramatic touch. She completed her look with a pair of black stilettos. The actress ditched accessories and left her side-parted layered tresses loose. The kohled eyes and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

At the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 finale, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a strapless satin black dramatic gown by the designer duo, Gauri & Nainika. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her classic black gown was accentuated by silk veil tulle drape and floor-sweeping flared hem. The actress ditched the accessories. She pulled back her tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade, which added a bold touch to her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Sparkling Pink Sari

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked sassy and classy in Manish Malhotra's signature sparkling pink sari. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped her sari in an open-pallu style. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless plunging neckline satin blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a double-layered silver-toned stone necklace. Kareena Kapoor left her mid-parted black-brown wavy tresses loose. She spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye-shadow, pink blush, and lip shade.

