Birthday Special: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest And Best Fashion Moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Black Maxi Dress At the pre-finale of Dance India Dance show, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a sleeveless plunging neckline long black dress by Silvia Tcherassi. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress was accentuated by ruched detailing on the bodice. She completed her look with matching sandals. The most eye-catching element about her look were those silver-toned multi-layered array of necklaces, which added an interesting dimension to her look. Her necklace came from Amrapali. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses and spruced up her look with highlighted cheekbones, smoky eyes, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Silver Lehenga For one of the episodes of DID, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a stunning gota woven silver lehenga by Nazm-e-Itrh, which she paired with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching choli. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped a multi-hued kalamkari dupatta, which was accentuated by floral accents. The actress accessorised her look with Anmol's silver-toned ring and The Gem Palace's multi-layered black necklace. The actress left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and rounded out her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, and nude lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Black-Green Dramatic Dress For another episode of DID, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a strapless slit corset neckline black leather dress by Ziad Germanos, which was accentuated by a side slit. Styled by Mohit Rai, the floor-sweeping lime green sash drape across her black dress added a dramatic touch. She completed her look with a pair of black stilettos. The actress ditched accessories and left her side-parted layered tresses loose. The kohled eyes and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Classic Black Satin Gown At the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 finale, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a strapless satin black dramatic gown by the designer duo, Gauri & Nainika. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her classic black gown was accentuated by silk veil tulle drape and floor-sweeping flared hem. The actress ditched the accessories. She pulled back her tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade, which added a bold touch to her look.