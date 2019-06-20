From Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Whose Fashion Game Was the Strongest At This Event?

Deepika Padukone It seems as if green is one of Deepika Padukone's favourite hues. The actress wore a dramatic green gown at Cannes, which received mixed reactions. She was spotted in a neon green outfit at the airport recently. And now, she again surprised us with a green outfit. Adding to that, we also noticed a maximalist shift in Deepika's fashion sensibility. This latest number of hers was dramatic and was by Ashi Studio. It came from their SS 2019 Couture Collection. So, it was an off-shoulder mullet length taffetas moiré top, which she paired with matching trousers. The taffeta top came with a cape and Deepika also paired it with green pointed pumps. She also tied a green ribbon on her ponytail to complete her look. Her make-up was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, a matte brown lip shade, and soft brown smokey eyes. She wore statement green earrings, which matched with her dress. Also, she accessorised her look with a chic ring. We liked her make-up and accessories but that outfit itself didn't leave a lasting impression on us.

Shibani Dandekar The stylish, Shibani Dandekar had a touch of restraint to her look. Her sparkling gown was balanced by minimal styling. She basically kept it light and simple. Shibani's dress of the night was by Gavin Miguel and the ensemble was about contrasts. The metallic corset bodice was contrasted by a wine-red portion of the skirt. It was a subtly dramatic ensemble and seemed party-perfect. Also, this was one of the outfits, most of us could have sported too. She teamed her structured and figure-flattering dress with beige pumps, which didn't complement her attire. The make-up was light with a soft pink lip shade and subtle eye shadow. The middle-parted brown sleek tresses completed her event look. While we loved her dress, styling, make-up, and hairstyling, her pumps didn't quite woo us as they didn't match with her dress.

Masaba Gupta Masaba Gupta, whose outfits are quite popular among millennials, looked smart and classy in her dress. She didn't choose the dated black and red gowns but instead went for a brown-hued dress. Well, with this, she definitely gave us a refreshing ensemble of the day. So, she wore a custom House of Masaba bodycon gown that featured a plunging neckline and a structured silhouette. She teamed it with a matching half shrug, which went well with her attire. Masaba also wore brown sandals to up her look and the accessories used were minimal. She wore intricate danglers and complementing rings, which complemented her avatar. The jewellery came from Anmol and Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. The make-up was nude-toned with a brown colour lip shade and soft brown eye shadow. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar. Masaba looked elegant.

Sobhita Dhulipala Sobhita Dhulipala, who has a unique style code, wore an attire that could have intimidated even the seasoned fashionistas. The 'Made in Heaven' actress wore a graphic ensemble, which we so loved. She wore a polo-neck top that was towards the flared side. Her top was accentuated by pink and white stripes and she teamed it with a complementing subtly-panelled midi skirt with asymmetrical hem. It was a distinctive look and Sobhita also paired her attire with black pencil-heel boots and carried a textured purse with her. She notched up her styling game with two contrasting earrings. She wore a sleek dangler in one ear and a stud on the other. She also wore multi-hued studded bracelets. The make-up was enhanced by a light pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and a pink eye shadow. The middle-parted tresses completed her party look. Sobhita gave us winter event dress goals.

Janhvi Kapoor Not just Sobhita, Janhvi too made a strong case for pink hue with her pantsuit. She wore a bold pantsuit that was dipped in a sparkling pink colour and came from the label Safiyaa. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved jacket with a plunging neckline and a slit-button down. The jacket featured a front slit and Janhvi paired it with flared pants. She teamed her ensemble with pointed black pumps, which contrasted her outfit. She spruced up her stylish avatar with multicolour earrings that was from Sapna Mehta's eponymous label. The make-up was enhanced by a fuchsia pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The cheekbones were subtly contoured and the side-swept layered tresses wrapped up her event look. Janhvi looked simply stunning.

Kriti Kharbanda Kriti Kharbanda made a dazzling entry at the award ceremony. She wore a glittery number for the occasion. However, more than her dress, it was her make-up and hairdo, which caught our attention. So, Kriti wore a jacket dress that was sharply V-necked and featured voluminous full sleeves. Her structured jacket attire was unapologetically sequinned and she teamed her ensemble with chic peep-hole sandals, which went well with her number. Coming to her make-up, it was enhanced by a light pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and a silver eye shadow. She made a messy ponytail but that statement hair accessory left us amazed. She accessorised her look with oxidised intricate earrings, which upped her look. Kriti looked pretty.

Sanjeeda Shaikh What's an award function without a theatrical red outfit! Sanjeeda Shaikh gave us a red moment with her unconventional ensemble. She wore something very dramatic but pulled it off rather confidently. Her ensemble seemed like a flared and ruffled jacket teamed with asymmetrical and sheer bottoms. It featured abstract black prints. Surprisingly, Sanjeeda kept her look jewellery-free but this look of hers didn't require any trinkets. The make-up was simple with a light red lip shade and a smoky kohl with a natural pink eye shadow. The neat high bun suited her avatar. Sanjeeda looked awesome.

Radhika Apte Radhika Apte also graced the awards event. Her dress was unconventional too and designed by Pankaj and Nidhi. It was a full-sleeved dress with asymmetrical neckline and ruffled sleeves. Her ensemble was dipped in a shade and of pink and accentuated by black floral prints and abstract designs. We liked the sartorial cuts and the tailoring of her dress but the hue was underwhelming. Radhika paired her dress with black heels, which went well with her dress. She accessorised her look with quirky earrings and the make-up was too dewy with highlighted cheekbones, a maroon lip shade, and subtle eye makeup. The wavy tresses completed her party avatar.

Shikha Talsania Shikha Talsania's dress game is only getting stronger with time. She elevated her fashion game with a strapless gown that came from the label, April. Other than Masaba, Shikha too wore a brown-hued number that we thought was the most understated outfits of the evening. She looked classy in her gown, which featured an overlapping detail and notched up by dark brown prints. She teamed her ensemble with brown sandals. Her statement metallic gold earrings were designed by the label, Neophilia and came from Minerali store. The make-up was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, brown eye shadow, and mascara. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar. Shikha was a vision.

Kalki Koechlin Kalki Koechlin's outfit was again pretty distinctive. She looked a class apart in her ensemble, which was designed by Shivan & Narresh. It was a resort-wear but this attire made for a perfect light formal events number. Splashed in a black hue, her ensemble featured a belted jacket attire that was accentuated by multi-hued accents. It was an overlapping jacket dress that also featured a sheer skirt. She paired her ensemble with eye-catching earrings, which came from the label, Valliyan by Nitya Arora. She carried a red Longchamp bag with her and the make-up was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy pixie cut completed her style quotient.

Amruta Khanvilkar Amruta Khanvilkar looked cute as a button in her dress. She came in an Aarti Mahtani dress, which was off-shouldered and featured a corset bodice and a structural silhouette. Her dress was intricately embellished and notched up by glittery accents. It was a peach-hued attire with a subtle side slit. Amruta's dress also came with an organza drape. She paired her dress with soft gold sandals. Amruta accessorised her look with dainty studs. The make-up was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and dramatic pink eye shadow. The make-up was dewy and a high ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Sonal Chauhan Sonal Chauhan was probably one of the best dressed divas at the special event. She looked gorgeous in her silk pantsuit that was crisp and marked by nuanced details. It was a sharply-tailored suit that was dipped in a black hue and accentuated by silver floral prints. It was a smart power suit and made for an ideal party wear. She teamed her ensemble with light pink sandals and accessorised her look with an elaborate choker. The make-up consisted of a smoky kohl and a pink lip shade. The ponytail completed her avatar.