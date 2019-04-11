ENGLISH

    Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Stunning In This Textured Gown But Not Everyone Can Pull It Off

    By
    |
    Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion

    Sobhita Dhulipala looked nothing short of stunning at the Mid-Day Food Awards. She looked beyond gorgeous and pulled off a tricky number, confidently. The prolific actress wore an Amit Aggarwal gown for the occasion. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Sobhita wore a signature metallic dress by the designer, which was halter-necked and beautifully textured. Her attire was enhanced by a flared silhouette and that made her ensemble so difficult to pull off. However, this attire suited Sobhita and with her gown, she beckoned us to step out of her comfort zone.

    Sobhita Dhulipala Style

    Sobhita kept her look minimal and that we thought was a smart move. Her accessory-free look added to the impeccable touch. The makeup was highlighted by a bold maroon lip shade and well-defined kohl. The sleek tresses were backcombed and that completed her look. Sobhita Dhulipala fashionably inspired us once again. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
