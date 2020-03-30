Sayani Gupta’s Pink Dress And White Shirt Is A Perfect Stay-At-Home Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We all are experiencing lockdown these days amid the coronavirus outbreak and while we are at home, we mostly opt for the comfiest of clothes. However sometimes, whilst we want to stay comfy, we also want to dress up a bit. If such is your mood, Sayani Gupta's latest outfit is what we have decoded for you.

Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Sayani Gupta recently donned an outfit by Lovebirds. She wore a pink dress that we so loved and found comfy. She wore a pink dress, which was flared and sleeveless. Her dress also featured pockets and the actress teamed it with a white shirt, which made this dress perfect as stay-at-home wear. We loved this combination as it seemed laidback yet stylish.

Sayani paired her ensemble with sandals from Aldo, which went well with her attire. She carried white cat-eyed frames with her. As for her makeup, it was natural and minimal with matte lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Sayani Gupta's attire and look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Shivam GUPTA