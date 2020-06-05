On World Environment Day 2020, Go Green With These Bollywood Divas’ Inspired Lovely Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to encourage awareness for the protection of our environment. On this day, many people including Bollywood celebrities are seen cheering for green and clean environment in their lovely green-hued outfits and motivating their fans. So, why not take some inspiration from them, wear green, and spread awareness for clean environment. Here are the perfect green outfits from B-town divas wardrobe, which you can opt for this day.

Ananya Panday's Strapless Dress

Ananya Panday sported a full-sleeved strapless light-green hued dress, which came from the label Flor et.al. Her pretty dress was accentuated by purple-hued floral prints and ruffled layers. Styled by Ami Patel, the young budding fashionista completed her look with a pair of yellow heels and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail.

Kangana Ranaut's Floral Saree

On World Environment Day 2018, Kangana Ranaut sported a green floral saree with a mask that said, 'stop plastic suffocation' to pitch for banning single-use plastic. Her green saree seemed perfect for the day not just because of the colour but also because of its blossoming floral prints. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless matching plain blouse. Kangana accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade. The actress tied her tresses into a low ponytail.

Rhea Chakraborty's Bodycon Midi

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty posted a picture on her Instagram feed to inspire her fans to go green this World Environment Day. She was seen sporting a strappy olive-green bodycon midi dress. Her midi featured a thigh-high front slit that added stylish quotient. Styled by Anisha Jain, the actress went jewellery-free and rounded out her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She pulled up her tresses into a high messy bun.

Alia Bhatt's Ruffle Saree

For an event, Alia Bhatt opted for a pretty green-hued saree by Sabyasachi that looked ideal for World Environment Day. Her saree was accentuated by intricate yellow-hued prints and ruffle-detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, the diva draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style, which fell on the floor and formed a long trail. Alia paired it with strapless blouse and upped her look with silver-toned earrings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Alia Bhatt tied her mid-parted tresses into a low voluminous ponytail.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Ethnic Suit

Tamannaah Bhatia donned a grass green ethnic suit from the label Sue Mue and gave major goals. Her suit consisted of a full sleeved mid-length flared kurti, which was accentuated by intricately-printed white striped patterns and yellow border. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her wrap kurti featured tassel-dropped knotted detailing and she teamed it with matching pants. Tamannaah completed her look with a printed golden dupatta and a pair of heels. She notched up her look with metallic earrings and ring by Sangeeta Boochra and from Minerali Store. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Ami Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Tamannaah Bhatia