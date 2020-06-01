Bollywood Divas Who Paired Their Pretty Saree With Strapless Blouse And Made Heads Turn Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We always look up to our favourite Bollywood diva whenever we need fashion inspiration. There is no doubt that they have mastered the art of nailing each outfit, be it ethnic or western. Though their style game in midis and suits are always on the top but so far, we have noticed that every actress in the industry has immense love for sarees. They are very particular not just with their saree choices but also the blouse. From off-shoulder to halter-neck to backless, they have given us so many blouse ideas. Moreover, there are a few heroines, who have made stylish statements in their strapless blouse. So, let us take a look at their beautiful sarees and stunning blouses that gave major goals.

Kareena Kapoor In 'Bebo's Saree

At one of the promotional rounds of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a white organza saree from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Her saree featured her nickname 'Bebo' print with pink-hue and few floral and leaf patterns. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a strapless white blouse. The diva completed her look with Fizzy Goblet juttis and accessorised her look with gold-toned funky earrings by Sunita Kapoor and rings from the label Stac. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her tresses into a low braided tail and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink blush, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Priyanka Chopra In A Sequin Ivory Saree

At the Marrakesh Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a beautiful shimmering ivory saree by ace designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her saree was accentuated by intricate prints, golden sequins, and embellished border. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a strapless golden bralette. The diva upped her look with exquisite gold-toned choker neckpiece and rings. She pulled back her tresses into a low messy bun and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Kangana Ranaut In A Vintage Rose Saree

For one of the promotional rounds of Panga, Kangana Ranaut opted for a pretty vintage saree by Masaba Gupta, which was accentuated by multi-hued prints and red roses. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her saree stylishly and teamed it with a strapless multi-hued printed white blouse. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels from Valentino and notched up her look with green-stone detailed silver necklace from Amrapali. Kangana let loose her side-parted tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.

Diana Penty In A Blush Pink Saree

For Umang 2020, Diana Penty donned a blush-pink hued saree by Akanksha Gajria and looked stunning. Her saree was accentuated by dark shade accents and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. Styled by Namita Alexander, the actress paired her saree with a strapless multi-hued floral blouse and completed her look with heels. Diana accessorised her look with two-layered pink necklace from Esme by Aashna Dalmia. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, whose saree and blouse did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diana Penty, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas