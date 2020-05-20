Cannes: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Others Who Flaunted Gorgeous Sarees Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the annually-held Cannes International Film Festival in France has been cancelled. It was a necessary action considering the pandemic but still sad news for all the movie and fashion enthusiasts. Apart from being a platform that showcases the best of world cinema, Cannes Film Festival is also the most fashionable film festival.

With associations with leading brands like L'Oréal and Grey Goose, a number of divas from India have also got the opportunity to grace the prestigious film festival. Well, it's not to say that some actresses like Nandita Das attend Cannes Film Festival as a panelist or to grace the screening of their own movies such as Manto. Even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is the first global face of L'Oréal brand from India, attended Cannes for the first time as a panel judge. Later, her movie, Guru was also screened at the movie festival, which is attended by big names from the international industry.

Now, speaking specifically about the Indian actresses, Cannes Film Festival is also a platform, where they get to showcase high fashion and sometimes their traditional fashion sensibility. A number of actresses have used this platform to highlight ethnic outfits like sarees. Nandita Das regularly dons a saree at Cannes, but actresses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut also wear sarees at Cannes regularly. So, let's decode their saree looks at Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Saree

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sported sarees a number of times at Cannes Film Festival. While some of her saree looks have impressed us, the others have disappointed us. However, we are going to talk about her saree look, which wowed us.

So, back in 2010, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree and walked the red carpet with husband Abhishek Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival. Her saree was intricately embellished with gold-toned crystals and featured meticulously-done border. She teamed her saree with a black-hued blouse. The minimally-done makeup with light accessories rounded out her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Saree

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has given us the most jaw-dropping moments at Cannes Film Festival. She has beautifully used the red carpet to show her experimental and fearless fashion. While the highlight of her look was her kundan nath, Sonam Kapoor's Cannes Film Festival 2013 saree was also a statement piece. Designed by Anamika Khanna, it was an elaborate saree dipped in an ivory hue and embellished to perfection. She paired her saree with an intricate golden-toned jacket. Sonam's makeup was highlighted by wine red lip shade and the softly-curled wavy tresses completed her look.

Nandita Das' Saree

Nandita Das' Cannes Film Festival saree collection is the most sophisticated and classy. Nandita keeps it simple with her handloom saree at Cannes. She has always inspired us with her sarees at the film festival but this red one of hers was probably our favourite. She looked gorgeous in her handwoven saree, which featured subtle patterns and golden border. She paired her saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse and accessorised her look with a temple-style neckpiece, a maangtikka, and complementing earrings. She spruced up her look with a red bindi and pink lip shade and the mogra-adorned bun wrapped up her avatar.

Courtesy: Frozen Pixel Studios

Diana Penty's Saree

Diana Penty found a perfect blend between global and traditional with her Amit Aggarwal saree at the Cannes Film Festival. It was a sculptural ivory saree that featured a wave-like effect pallu with floral patterns. The saree was belted and she teamed it with a plunging neckline silver metallic blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a stunning pearl necklace, delicate earrings, and dazzling bracelet. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and contrasting pink eye shadow. We loved her middle-parted braided pigtail, which completed her avatar.

Kangana Ranaut's Saree

Kangana Ranaut's debut Cannes journey had her wearing a saree by Sabyasachi. She exuded vintage vibes with her saree, jewellery, makeup, and hairstyling. It was an 'Aakash-tara' saree by the designer and it was adorned with individually-sewn sequins that were hand-cut and zardozi work enhanced her saree look. Her teenmaniya pearl neckpiece with rose-cut diamonds, Colombian Emeralds, and Basra Pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection gave her look a regal effect. The makeup highlighted by winged eyeliner and side-swept bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

Deepika Padukone's Saree

Deepika Padukone gracefully walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival in her ivory saree. The Piku actress made her Cannes debut in 2010 with a Rohit Bal saree. It was a beautiful ivory saree that was accentuated by fascinating golden threadwork and the embellished gold-toned border upped her saree look. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and a classy watch. Her makeup was nude-toned with a muted-hued lip shade and a puffed bun wrapped up her avatar.

Vidya Balan's Saree

Vidya Balan opted for Sabyasachi outfits at Cannes Film Festival and this red saree of hers was our favourite. The actress wore a red saree that was beautifully adorned with floral accents and the border of her saree featured intricate embellished detail. She paired her saree with a full-sleeved blouse and upped her look with a layered pearl necklace and complementing earrings. She wore a classy watch and carried a white purse with her. The makeup was minimally-done and the middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Frozen Pixel Studios

Huma Qureshi's Saree

Huma Qureshi looked divine in this white saree of hers, which was designed by Gaurav Gupta. She wore this light white-hued saree and paired it with a matching blouse. It could have been a simple saree moment but the chikankari halter jacket shrug added an interesting dimension to her look. She notched up her look with an emerald and diamond bracelet, which came from Fabergé. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The ponytail completed her look.

So, whose saree avatar at the Cannes Film Festival did you like the most? Let us know that.