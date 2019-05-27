When Tinsel Town Divas Made White-hued Outfits Trendy At Cannes 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This year at Cannes Film Festival, we witnessed a lot of white outfits on the red carpet. We were surprised to see a number of divas sporting white-hued ensembles. Was it a coincidence or has timeless white become the trending white? We don't know how to answer that question but white dominated the film festival. Coming to Hindi film stars, right from Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to debutant Diana Penty, wore something white. Let's decode their white-hued ensembles and you might find some much-needed fashion inspiration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second red carpet gown was a pristine white-hued number that came from Ashi Studio. It was a custom-made number that was enhanced by feathery and ruffled accents. The strapless gown exuded dreamy vibes and had us thinking about Cirrus and Nimbus clouds. It was a dramatic number and Aishwarya paired her outfit with ivory sandals, which were designed by Sam Edelman. Her black and white diamond earrings and complementing ring, came from Avakian. The makeup was enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl with glittery eye shadow. The high bun rounded out her avatar. Aishwarya was a vision to behold.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut brought in her own distinctive fashion game to the Cannes this year. While she didn't wear anything white on the red carpet, she certainly went for an ivory dress for the Chopard party. She wore a white gown by Toni Maticevski, which featured a full-sleeve on one side and a high-neck. This attire of hers was structured and was slightly flared towards the hem. Kangana's dress was detailed with a sharp side slit and she teamed it with a royal blue embellished heels, which colour-blocked her dress. She wore emerald danglers to notch up her look and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky winged kohl. The impeccable high bun completed her party look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's first red carpet gown of Cannes 2019 was designed by Peter Dundas. It was a dramatic ballroom gown that was reminiscent of the 18th century era but it was not towards the conservative side. There was a striking contrast that the gown offered in terms of hue. While bow remained a showstopping feature of her attire, the white hue held equal importance and elevated the theatrical effect. She paired her ballroom gown with black sandals and she accessorised her look wit minimal jewellery, which consisted of earrings and bracelets. The inverted eyeliner accentuated her look and the high ponytail of hers reminded us of her Met Gala 2019 look.

Huma Qureshi

When everything was getting theatrical, Huma Qureshi toned it down a little with her humble sari that was designed by Gaurav Gupta. Her pristine white sari was notched up by sheer accents and she teamed it with a matching blouse. The sari reminded us of the traditional past of India and Huma paired it with a sheer chikankari cape, which was adorned with intricate embellishments in silver. The sari was created using pearls and crystal beads. She teamed her outfit with delicate emerald jewellery, which came from the label, Fabergé. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The messy ponytail wrapped up her traditional look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us a wedding-like moment again with her Georges Hobeika white tulle gown. This was a layered number with a dreamy yet structured bodice. The ruffled accents notched up her attire and she looked elegant in it. The gown was asymmetrical and Priyanka paired her attire with a diamond neckpiece and drop earrings from Chopard. The makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable ponytail completed her look. Priyanka looked a class apart and she and Nick, colour-coordinated this time.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty absolutely left us speechless and she looked breathtaking in her Amit Aggarwal sari. The actress wore an ivory-silverish hued sari that was sculptural and structured. The belted 'Butterfly Wing' saree featured a translucent pallu that cascaded beautifully and produced a surreal effect. The pallu totally notched up her sari game and she teamed it with a metallic sleeveless blouse. Her dainty pearl necklace set came from Aquamarine. The makeup was marked by a red lip shade and a pink eye shadow. The braided hairdo completed her ethnic avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Beyond gowns and saris, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stunned us in a Ralph & Russo suit. The diva wore a pristine white number that was full-sleeved with a plunging neckline. She teamed her jacket with straight-fit pants. It also featured an overskirt with a two metre train and the actress paired her ensemble with Jimmy Choo embellished white heels. Her emerald and diamond necklace and matching earrings came from Chopard. The makeup was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and a smoky winged kohl. The impeccable middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

So, whose white-hued ensemble wooed you the most? Let us know that in the comment section.