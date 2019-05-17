Wet & Wild, Kangana Ranaut's Unapologetic Cannes 2019 Party Look Matters Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

There is nobody, who represents the uninihibited and unapologetic side of the modern Indian women quite like Kangana Ranaut. Last year at Cannes 2018, she broke the Internet with her catsuit, which came from the label Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu and this time, she donned a pantsuit from the same edgy brand. In a matter of a few hours, the actress went from acing the royal vintage look to killing it in an extremely bold pantsuit. She wore this risqué outfit for the Grey Goose party.

Kangana's wet and wild party look was spectacular and beyond our imagination. She totally won us over and proved it yet again that she doesn't have time to play safe in terms of fashion. The pantsuit was classy and brought alive the old Hollywood glamour. However, it was notched up by some rather outspoken and undaunted tailoring. Her attire truly reflected an abandon from conformism. The plunging neckline pantsuit was structured and enhanced by meticulous golden trimming on the neckline and cuff area. Kangana teamed it with a subtly-embellished bustier and straight-fit pants with flared hem.

The look was surprising jewellery-free but yes you didn't need jewels with that daring look. Coming to her makeup, it was all-things fierce with a dominating heavy kohl balanced by a glossy minty pink lip shade. The cheekbones were subtly contoured and there was a whiff of nude touches to her look. The sleek neat hairstyle was oustanding and gave her party avatar a wet effect. She was styled by none other than Ami Patel. While her attire is not quite everyone's cup of tea, we have a feeling her hairstyle is going to become a trend. Kangana surpassed all the fashion barriers. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.