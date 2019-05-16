Kangana Ranaut Is All Jet-Set For The Cannes Film Festival And She Wore A Classy Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut is all prepped up to conquer the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for the second time. The diva was spotted at the airport and she kept it formal but gave her attire a denim twist. She wore a simple outfit and looked effortlessly stylish. She wore a cool blue ensemble and we absolutely loved her airport outfit. Guess what, we are totally acing this comfy look for our next jet-setting trip. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

The seasoned actress played with the shades of blue and her ensemble came from one of her favourite brands, Gucci. The 'Manikarnika' star wore a collared striped shirt that was full-sleeved and she teamed it with a pair of flared denims. Well, we thought she looked awesome and this look of hers was very on-duty, perfect as an office-wear too. With her hands in the pocket, Kangana pulled off her ensemble with a lot of swag.

She paired her outfit with beige bow-styled block heels, which came from YSL. Her heels absolutely colour-blocked her outfit and she also carried a red bag with a yellow strap with her. Her bag came from Off-White. Kangana's makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The curly tresses rounded out her airport avatar. Kangana looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.