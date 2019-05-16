Just In
Don't Miss
- Technology Lessons learned from WhatsApp hack: Know how to avoid spyware attacks
- Automobiles 2020 Audi A4 Facelift Debuts With Aggressive Styling & Hybrid Powertrain Options
- Sports ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar believes team management's trust gives him extra motivation
- Movies Payal Rajput Is Taking A VERY BOLD Step Forward? Deets Inside!
- Finance Titan Shares Hit New Record High
- Education Jharkhand Board Result 2019: JAC 10th Result 2019 To Be Released Shortly
- News Alwar visit not political but emotional issue, says Rahul after meeting gang-rape survivor
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Kangana Ranaut Is All Jet-Set For The Cannes Film Festival And She Wore A Classy Outfit
Kangana Ranaut is all prepped up to conquer the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for the second time. The diva was spotted at the airport and she kept it formal but gave her attire a denim twist. She wore a simple outfit and looked effortlessly stylish. She wore a cool blue ensemble and we absolutely loved her airport outfit. Guess what, we are totally acing this comfy look for our next jet-setting trip. Let's decode her ensemble and look.
The seasoned actress played with the shades of blue and her ensemble came from one of her favourite brands, Gucci. The 'Manikarnika' star wore a collared striped shirt that was full-sleeved and she teamed it with a pair of flared denims. Well, we thought she looked awesome and this look of hers was very on-duty, perfect as an office-wear too. With her hands in the pocket, Kangana pulled off her ensemble with a lot of swag.
She paired her outfit with beige bow-styled block heels, which came from YSL. Her heels absolutely colour-blocked her outfit and she also carried a red bag with a yellow strap with her. Her bag came from Off-White. Kangana's makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The curly tresses rounded out her airport avatar. Kangana looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.