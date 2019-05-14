The Many Reasons Why We Are So Interested In Kangana Ranaut's Cannes 2019 Wardrobe! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Last year, Kangana Ranaut made her Cannes debut and it didn't seem that it was her debut. With her ensembles and looks, it seemed as if she owned the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. However, not only at the red carpet, the diva even left us jaw-dropped off the red carpet too. Kangana represents the vodka brand, Grey Goose at Cannes and this year too, she will be gracing the film festival and representing the brand. And we are excited to see what she will wear for her second appearance because you see, Kangana is beyond gowns and pantsuits. With her ensembles, she raised the fashion bar and there are a number of reasons as to why we are so interested in Kangana's Cannes 2019 wardrobe. Here are a few of the reasons.

She Can Totally Elevate The Sari Look Last year, Kangana began her Cannes journey with a Sabyasachi sari. It was an 'Aakash-tara' (starry skies sari) that was hand-dyed and enhanced by hand-cut sequins and zardozi fabric. Her attire had the metallic touch and she notched up her look with a Sabyasachi 'teenmaniya' necklace that was made out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds, and basra pearls. The neckpiece came from Sabyasachi's Heritage Jewelry Collection. Her makeup was spruced up a minty pink lip shade and a winged eyeliner. The puffed bob hairdo gave her look a Jackie Onassis vibe. So, what we loved was that with her sari, she represented modern Indian women, who has an understanding of vintage fashion. She didn't look demure at all. On the contrary, her look had an international appeal. So, yes she can totally modernise sari while keeping the classics alive. She Can Absolutely Quirk It Up When it comes to fashion, Kangana can wear many hats and this she clearly proved with her Cannes debut. From sporting an edgy look to totally looking like a cute damsel, Kangana can nail any avatar under the sun. This is the major reason why we are so interested in her second Cannes journey. So, last year, Kangana's off-the-red-carpet look included this absolutely quirky and vibrant blue dress that was by Elisabetta Franchi. Her classic 50s ensemble was adorned with playful embroidered prints. She carried a yellow Tod's purse with her and those golden Dior shades wrapped up her look. We also liked her side-swept ponytail, which gave an interesting dimension to her look. Her Party Look Is Pretty Individualistic Too You can always expect Kangana too bring her own distinctive fashion flavour. She won't leave us bored with her fashion choices. For one of the parties, the diva totally aced the disco look with her dress. With her ensemble, she made it clear that she was in the partying mood. Her dress was unapologetically sparkly and she totally exuded carefree vibes with her dress, which was from Halpern studio. It was a colour-blocked number with flared sleeves. The dress was notched up by metallic accents and that blue high-neck sleeve was a brilliant addition. She teamed her attire with black pointed pumps from Christian Louboutin. We thought her curly ponytail went well with her dress. The Diva Can Wear Bralettes Confidently Kangana is unapologetic mostly and that is well reflected in her fashion statements too. She doesn't play it safe and she doesn't pay heed to conformism. The actress has her own set of rules, when it comes to style. At Cannes, she grabbed the attention of fashion critics by wearing a bralette and teaming it with a structured jacket and green pants. This was the Trussardi look and with this Kangana, showed the international fashion critics that emancipated Indian women of today are not necessarily ghunghat-clad or conservative and shy when it comes to dressing up. This was a refreshing look and none of the Indian divas before her tried it out. We felt her wine-toned lip shade and that side-swept hairdo further proved her 'I-don't-give-a-damn-attitude'. The Actress Doesn't Have Time For Safe Dresses Safe and comfort-zone are not the words meant for Kangana Ranaut. Her last year Cannes' ensembles were certainly eye-catching and powerful. She probably channelled the spirit of angry Indian goddesses, who are angry because they are so stereotyped. Kangana's ensemble was at par with international celebs gracing Cannes Film Festival. Her deep-necked vibrant red leather dress by Nanushka was one of the most awesome outfits that we saw last year. It had a front slit and she paired it with quirky Neous studios white heels. The cat-eyed frames and curly tresses added to her confident avatar. She Is Not A Regular Queen Indian divas basically grace Cannes red carpet wearing those voluminous gowns, which are beautiful but then orthodox. However, Kangana stole their thunder and killed the gown streak with her Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo catsuit. She wore this painstakingly embellished catsuit, which enhanced her slender frame and with this, she represented the country in modern light. Her look was beyond what our trained eyes could have imagined. Her catsuit was not only fresh but her makeup marked by heavy kohl and 80s perm hairdo totally inspired us. She surprised us and once again, nailed the non-conformist look.

Yes, these are a few of the many reasons that makes us want to root for team Kangana. Be it in traditional outfit or western avatar, we feel that she basically understands the fashion sensibilities of modern Indian women. Kangana looked extraordinary last year. This year, Kangana would be wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock's unique sari and would be flaunting the rich fabrics and traditional fashion legacy of India. She gave this scoop to mid-day. Well, we can't wait to see Kangana Ranaut back on the red carpet.