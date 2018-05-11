Cannes 2018: Woah! Kangana Just Broke The Red Carpet Looks Record

And we can proudly declare Kangana Ranaut as the queen of the red carpet! The lady is just unstoppable and she is not at all afraid to experiment and take charge. Today, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress didn't don any safe gowns, traditional saris, or some fusion wears but, on the contrary, brought something that red carpet at Cannes, didn't witness in such a long time.

Nobody expected this particular look and we can definitely say that everyone must be gaping in astonishment and wonder.

So, what did she wear that has broken the internet, left her fans jumping with joy, and given the fashion critics something worth writing about?

Well, she donned this very revealing sequined catsuit from the label called, Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu. With her embellished outfit and the 70s perm hairstyle, the diva screamed dominance, pride, and contempt for everything, which is stereotypical.

Boy! She has conquered the red carpet and this is just her debut.

She channelled a very Whitney Houston-meets-Sophia Loren look and walked, no sorry owned the red carpet in her retro glam avatar.

The silver embroidered attire of hers was adorned with very intricate metallic accents and it was stitched to perfection. The full-sleeved catsuit perfectly accentuated her slender frame.

Her makeup artist did a wonderful cat-eyed makeup, which made her completely resemble the catwoman. Meow! Kangana can seriously give a tough competition to Halle Berry now.

We just want to give our catwoman a standing ovation for her sartorial sense. She did what no other Indian movie actress could do on the red carpet of Cannes, so far.

She raised the bar. With her one jaw-dropping look, Kangana beckoned the spectators, foreign media, and the celebrities to think of the Indian fashion sensibility beyond saris and pretty dresses. She mirrored the spirit of angry Indian goddesses of today. So, thank you Kangana.

She will surely leave a lasting impression. Go on leave us breathless Kangana!