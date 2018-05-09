Cannes 2018: Kangana Is A Femme Fatale On The First Day

Kangana made a grand entry and left everyone speechless on her first day at Cannes. Thanks to Sabyasachi, who made a great comeback, after his disappointing Vidya Balan's Cannes traditional attire!

While Huma was our white swan, Kangana on the other hand, was the black swan.

The 'Queen' star definitely raised her style quotient and well, she had us gasping for breath. Her ultra-feminine and sexy embellished sari is the interpretation of designer's famous 'Aakash-tara' (starry skies) sari. Adorned with individually-sewn hand-cut sequins, the sari is hand-dyed.

Bollywood's latest favourite designer incorporated zardozi work to give the iconic sari, a metallic and fluid fabric feel. Much Impressed!

Also, her million dollar look is enhanced by the signature 'teenmaniya' necklace, made out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds, and Basra Pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Her Sabyasachi batua is the perfect accessory.

Yes, Kangana looked like a lady from the Victorian era with an ethnic touch. Her beautifully done hair is reminiscent of the hairstyles of the royal family ladies from the good old days.

Her phenomenal sari is surely unforgettable. Kangana Ranaut, well you, absolutely floored us with your killer looks and style.