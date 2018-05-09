Kangana's First Cannes Look Got Us Floored

Soon after attending Sonam's wedding reception in a Gaurang Shah golden and dusty pink Kanjeevaram sari, Kangana Ranaut like quicksilver donned a contrasting black dress, as she headed to the Mumbai Airport in the wee hours of the morning.

But why did she head to the airport?

Well, Kangana is leaving on a jet plane for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This is her debut at the international film festival, which has over the years, witnessed presence of Bollywood queens including Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor.

And always dressed to the nines, Kangana was amazeballs in her latest airport look. She wore a black sleeveless top, which she paired with a matching skirt, with a mini front slit. The black belt tied around her waist accentuated her slender frame. She rounded off her look with a pair of black sunglasses and nude make-up.

However, she was not all-black because she teamed her stunning outfit with white pumps. We are absolutely in love with Kangana's airport look and hope she ups her style quotient at Cannes, where she would be a part of the global celebration of cinematic craft - Vive Le Cinema in association with Grey Goose.

Kangana, who is known for her rich sartorial sense, is predicted to slay it at French Riviera. Most probably, Kangana would be wearing Sabyasachi outfit at Cannes. The ace designer had previously designed Vidya Balan's Cannes outfit. We hope the 'Queen' star brings her A-game to one of the most glorious film festivals.