    Kangana Ranaut Gives Her Traditional Sari A Ballroom Gown Twist At Cannes Film Festival 2019

    Kangana Ranaut Cannes
    Last year at the Cannes Film Festival, Kangana Ranaut absolutely exuded vintage vibes with her black 'Aakash-Taara' sari, which was designed by Sabyasachi. However, this year at Cannes, while Kangana kept the vintage alive, she gave her sari game a modern twist. She looked ethereal to begin with and her Cannes 2019 sari was designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock. Well, the diva started her Cannes journey on a golden note.

    Kangana Ranaut Cannes Sari

    Her silk sari was accentuated by golden hue and she was a picture of elegance. The sari was draped in a classic Nivi style and was enhanced by pink piping. She teamed her gorgeous sari with an intricately embellished blouse, which totally elevated her sari game and gave it a dramatic edge. Kangana's blouse seemed like a cross between a corset blouse and a kamarbandh. Her attire was certainly rooted and talked about Indian crafts heritage but it did have an international appeal. This sari seemed like a product of global confluence and truly resonated with the sensibilities of modern women.

    Kangana Ranaut Cannes 2019
    With her attire, Kangana even made a strong case for the pre-renaissance fashion by pairing her sari with magenta arm gloves. This added a touch of contrast to her ensemble and we could see that she accessorised the gloves with a chic ring. The diva wore white wedge heels and kept her look minimal and fresh. Her makeup was light with a pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The side-swept sculptural hairdo with wave effect notched up the vintage quotient. Kangana slayed it in style! We are waiting for more looks. Let us know what do you think about her ensemble and look.

     

