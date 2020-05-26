Just In
Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Classy Outfits As She Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Office To A Magazine
If you are not aware about Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office in Mumbai, let us tell you it's absolutely magnificent. Designed by Shabnam Gupta of The Orange Lane, her production house is extremely breathtaking. Recently, Kangana turned cover star for the Elle Decor India's latest issue, where she gave a sneak peek of her modern minimal studio. Not just the décor of her office was mind-blowing but her pretty outfits too caught all our attention. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
#exclusive At Work with Kangana Ranaut! ELLE DECOR India showcases the actor’s ( @team_kangana_ranaut ) Mumbai based studio, designed by Shabnam Gupta ( @shabnamguptainteriors ) of The Orange Lane ( @theorangelane ). Take a tour of this eclectic workplace, which is delicately European, complete with handmade sheer blinds and custom furniture from Gupta’s atelier Peacock Life ( @peacocklifein ) # Editor: @mrudul.pathak Photography by @fabien_charuau Art direction by @pinkyakola Assisted by @soulful_devil Text by @annagram.b Styling by @karunalaungani Hair by @hairbyhaseena Makeup by @loveleen_makeupandhair Styling assisted by @ruchikapoor # On Kangana, shirt by Quod ( @quodnewyork ), jacket and trousers by Jodi ( @thejodilife ), earrings by Viange ( @viangevintage ) # #exclusive #coverstory #20years #kanganaranaut #shabnamgupta #theorangelane #peacocklife #mumbai #interiordesign #comingsoon #inspiration #bollywood #celebrity #design
A post shared by ELLE DECOR India (@elledecorindia) on
Kangana Ranaut In A Printed Pantsuit
For the cover shoot, Kangana Ranaut donned a blue-hued pantsuit from the label Jodi, which was accentuated by white-hued prints. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front long blazer and matching pants. Styled by Karuna Laungani, she layered her blazer with a classic white shirt from the label Quod and completed her look with a pair of black heels. The Manikarnika actress accessorised her look with earrings from Viange and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade, Kangana let loose her side-parted sleek tresses.
View this post on Instagram
Kangana Ranaut’s ( @team_kangana_ranaut ) never-before-seen studio in Mumbai, designed by Shabnam Gupta ( @shabnamguptainteriors ) of The Orange Lane ( @theorangelane ) # Swipe right for a #sneakpeek into the studio. Stay tuned to explore the open-to-sky cafe on the ground level and Kangana’s private workspace on the top floor # Pic 1: Kangana poses in front of a vibrant editing suite Asian Paints ( @asianpaints ); Dress by Bodice ( @bodicebodice ), earrings by Lune ( @shoplune ) Pic 2: Kangana and Shabnam seen in the open plan workplace On Kangana, slip dress by Meadow, jacket by Aartivijay Gupta ( @aartivijaygupta ) earrings by Viange ( @viangevintage ) Pic 3: A playful neon sign is offset by custom Peacock Life ( @peacocklifein ) chairs Pic 4: The discussion area is furnished with pieces from Peacock Life, upholstery from AtoZ Furnishings ( @atoz_furnishings ) and Cona Lights fixtures ( @conalightingsolutions ) Pic 5: The textured wall, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom chairs by Peacock Life together create a grunge effect in this meeting room # Editor: @mrudul.pathak Photography by @fabien_charuau Art direction by @pinkyakola Assisted by @soulful_devil Text by @annagram.b Styling by @karunalaungani Hair by @hairbyhaseena Makeup by @loveleen_makeupandhair Styling assisted by @ruchikapoor # #exclusive #coverstory #20years #kanganaranaut #shabnamgupta #theorangelane #peacocklife #mumbai #interiordesign #inspiration #bollywood #celebrity #design
A post shared by ELLE DECOR India (@elledecorindia) on
Kangana Ranaut In Yellow Dress & Slip Dress With Jacket
In the first picture, Kangana Ranaut was seen sporting a bishop-sleeved high-neck collar light-yellow midi dress, which came from the label Bodice. Her dress featured grey-hued accents and pleats. She completed her look with nude-hued heels and upped her look with a pair of earrings from Shoplune. The Panga actress left her side-parted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade.
If you swipe right, you will see Kangana Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta posing together for the picture. Kangana Ranaut was decked up in a high-neck collar powder-blue-hued slip dress, which came from the label Meadow. Her dress was accentuated by side slit and a knotted tie. She layered her dress with a full-sleeved open-front black jacket by Aartivijay Gupta that featured white and yellow hued patterns. The Thalaivi actress teamed her ensemble with criss-cross detailed heels and notched up her look with earrings from Viange. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Kangana Ranaut? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut