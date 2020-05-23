Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon And Other Divas’ Perfect Festive Pink Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 around the corner, it's time to get your festive wardrobe ready. Be it suits or anarkalis, ethnics are like a fashion staple for every festival, especially in India. Since you are isolated and so have to stay at home on this special occasion, dressing up in heavy ethnic attire is absolutely pointless. But to keep the festive spark alive, you can pick up an ethnic outfit, which is light-weight and comfortable for the long day. We have curated four pink-hued easy ethnic outfits from Bollywood divas' wardrobe, which you can opt for the day.

Karisma Kapoor In A Salwar Suit Karisma Kapoor sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline dark-pink hued long kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden prints and border. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she teamed her kurti with white printed salwar and draped a matching dupatta. Her ensemble was designed by Payal Pratap and she completed her look with a pair of juttis. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned necklace from ShopViolla. Karisma let loose her straight tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade. Raveena Tandon In A Top And Skirt For an event, Raveena Tandon donned a full-sleeved notch-lapel wrap top, which featured asymmetrical hem and band-type belt. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she paired her top with a long flared skirt that was accentuated by zig-zag patterns. Her ensemble came from the label Anushree and she upped her look with silver-toned jhumkis and rings by Sangeeta Boochra and from Minerali store. Raveena pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a half hairdo and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor In A Printed Kurti & Flared Bottoms Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a round-collar fuchsia-pink long kurti, which was accentuated by beautiful floral prints and net-fabric half sleeves. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her straight kurti with matching plain flared bottoms. Sonam's ensemble came from Saaksha & Kinni and she completed her look with white juttis from Fizzy Goblet. The fashionista notched up her look with silver metallic jhumkis from Innayat and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light-pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses. Kangana Ranaut In A Pastel Suit Kangana Ranaut was decked up in a pastel-pink easy-breezy suit, which came from the label Shopyla. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved plain A-line kurti that featured pleats. She paired it with contrasting green flared bottoms and draped a pink dupatta in a casual style. The diva completed her look with pink slippers from Gap and carried a grey-hued bag from Miu Miu. Kangana pulled back her curly tresses into a ponytail while the light-hued reflectors added stylish quotient.

So, what do you think about their pink ethnic outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon