Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani And Other B-Town Divas Make Fashionable Splash In One-Shoulder Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Our Bollywood divas have mastered the art of slaying fashionable outfits. Be it any event, they leave absolutely no opportunity to flaunt their voluminous gowns. So far, we have noticed actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor making stunning statements in their gorgeous one-shoulder gowns. So, let us take a close look at the fashionable gowns of these heroines that have made all heads turn.

Deepika Padukone In A Dotted Blue Gown For the Mami Movie Mela 2019, Deepika Padukone donned a one-shoulder blue-hued flared gown by Marmar Halim. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her gown was accentuated by black dotted prints and she completed her look with a pair of heels. She accessorised her look with gold-toned studs and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, matching eye shadow, and nude lip shade. Deepika left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and slightly curled the ends. Kiara Advani In A White Structured Gown For the Asia Vision Awards 2019, Kiara Advani opted for a one-shoulder plunging-neckline white structured gown by Stephane Rolland. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her body-hugging gown featured a long train, that added fashion quotient. The actress upped her look with green-hued studs from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, golden eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. Kiara tied her sleek tresses into a neat high bun. Diana Penty In A Pink Ruffle Gown At the Filmfare Awards 2019, Diana Penty sported a one-shoulder pink gown by Dolly J, which was accentuated by heavy ruffles. Styled by Namita Alexander, her gorgeous gown featured high-low hemline and the short trail added stylish quotient. She teamed her gown with a pair of heels and notched up her look with silver-toned studs. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and hot pink lip shade elevated her look. Diana pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail. Kareena Kapoor In A Silk Red Gown Kareena Kapoor Khan turned showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. She walked the runway in a one-shoulder silk red gown, which was accentuated by one-side loose sleeve and sharply pleated skirt. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the matching band-type belt added structure to her attire. The diva ditched all kinds of accessories and enhanced her look with minimal base marked by pointed brows, curled lashes, nude-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor tied her tresses into a messy bun. Malaika Arora In A Yellow Slit Gown For an event, Malaika Arora was decked up in a one-shoulder bright-yellow gown, which came from the label Georges Chakra. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her gown was accentuated by ruffle-detailing on both shoulder and a thigh-high side slit. Her gown featured orange-hued accents and she teamed it with golden heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers. The actress let loose her mid-parted long wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. Karisma Kapoor In A Sequin Black Gown For an event, Karisma Kapoor was dressed up in a full-sleeved one-shoulder black sequin gown, which came from the label Krikor Jabotian. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sleeve of her gown featured a long panel that fell on the floor and formed a short train. The diva upped her look with matching earrings and black nail paint. Karisma pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low bun and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, glittery eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.

So, whose one-shoulder gown did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shaleena Nathani, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tanya Ghavri