Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor’s Then And Now Looks Show Their Fashion Evolution

With time, a lot has changed in fashion as well. For instance, bellbottoms were popular in the 70s but after the 90s era, straight-fit denims gained popularity. The fashion that might seem far-fetched to us today was absolutely in-vogue back in the times. Bollywood actresses have also transformed their style and outfit choices. Their outfits and makeup in the present narrative are in tune with the modern minimal sensibilities. We found old and new pictures of Bollywood's favourite sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Their fashion not only shows their evolution but also reflects the transition in general style. So, let's decode their then and now looks.

Then: Kareena And Karisma Kapoor

Speaking about Karisma Kapoor first, her fashion was always bold and not on the minimal side at the beginning of her career. In this picture particularly, Karisma exuded retro vibes with her shiny golden bustier, which she teamed with a structured red skirt and matching jacket that featured golden-toned abstract patterns. The colours she used were bright and Karisma Kapoor's makeup with a red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. However, it was not the light makeup at all and was in tune with makeup trends back then. But the real 'then' moment came because of her curly tresses. Her voluminous perm hairstyle of the 80s actually accentuated her look.

Kareena Kapoor, the younger sister of Karisma Kapoor, looked cute and also flaunted fashion look of those times. With her brown and white polka-dotted skirt, paired with a white tee and a brown sweater, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like the 80s kid. She also wore makeup with a glossy pink lip shade and the flicks ponytail wrapped up her look.

Now: Kareena And Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters fashion has evolved over the years and they are among the most stylish sibling duos in the B-town industry. At one of the events, Karisma Kapoor wore a one-shouldered black dress, which was contrasted by a white ruffled detail. Her dress was structured and she paired it with black glittering heels. Karisma carried a clutch with her, which said, 'Party' and she upped her look with a dainty stud. The makeup was highlighted by deep glossy red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also wore a one-shouldered black dress but hers was a simple black dress with a slight front slit. Her dress was adorned with a statement brooch. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of silver sandals and carried a shimmering black clutch with her. She notched up her look with dainty earrings and the makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted long tresses wrapped up her look.

So, what do you think about Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's then and now looks? Let us know that.