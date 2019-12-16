Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Give Wedding Fashion Goals With Their Ethereal Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma have been ruling the Bollywood industry with their gorgeous looks and impeccable fashion sense. Recently, the duo once again caught our attention with their ethereal designer outfits as they attended their cousin Armaan Jain's engagement ceremony with Anissa Alia Malhotra.

While Karisma Kapoor was dressed to impress in a silk two-piece ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, flaunted her desi avatar with a bright red ethnic suit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Karisma Kapoor In A Silk Two-Piece Ensemble

Karisma Kapoor donned a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline nude-hued long silk kurta, which was accentuated by elaborate embroidered patterns. Styled by Esha Amiin, she wore a classic white shirt with her kurta, that went well with her look. The actress teamed it with matching silk pants. Karisma's ensemble was by Payal Khandwala and she completed her look with golden-hued flats. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, bangles, and silver-toned rings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued glittering eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade spruced up her look. Karisma Kapoor pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Bright Red Suit

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked extremely beautiful in a bright red suit by Raghavendra Rathore. Her pretty suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar long kurti, which was accentuated by heavy golden embellishments. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired it with matching plain churidars and draped an equally beautiful dupatta over her one shoulder and around her wrist. The actress completed her look with a pair of hand-embroidered Fizzy Goblet's juttis. Kareena upped her ethnic look with exquisite gold-toned drop earrings and rings. The diva also carried a sequin potli bag by Aanchal Sayal. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat updo. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. The tiny red bindi and vermilion spruced up her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan, who sported an all-white ethnic outfit with brown shoes.

The two sisters gave us wedding fashion goals with their ethnic outfits. What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan