Karisma Kapoor Gives Us Awe-worthy Moments With Her Ethnic And Western Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor yet again proved that she can pull off any attire effortlessly and beautifully, be it ethnics or western. Recently, the diva came wore two new outfits by ace designer Anamika Khanna and with her ensembles, she gave us a visual treat. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her one outfit was an ethnic light-green embroidered jacket with printed pants and the other one was a western red dress with dual jackets. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Karisma Kapoor In An Ethnic Jacket And Pants

Karisma Kapoor looked festive-ready in a beautiful ethnic ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved designer collar floor-length light green jacket. Her jacket was elaborate and accentuated by red-hued intricate embroidery. She teamed her jacket with red printed pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and floral ring from Gehna Jewellers. Karisma pulled back her tresses into a stylish bubble ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and magenta pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Karisma Kapoor In A Western Dress With Dual Jackets

Karisma Kapoor wowed us with a red western dress, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery. Her midi type dress also featured pleats on the hemline, which looked like so dhoti style. Shepaired her dress with a short matching overlap-detailed wasistcoat. The actress then teamed her ensemble with a classic-collar floor-sweeping net fabric jacket, which featured ruffles on the shoulder. Karisma completed her look with a pair of white-hued heels and upped her look with earrings and ring from Gehna Jewellers. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half updo. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and red lip tint rounded out her look.

We really liked Karisma Kapoor's ethnic and western number. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor