ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, And Others Will Inspire You To Up Your Casual Wear Game

    By
    |

    From Karisma Kapoor to Vidya Balan, the divas surprised us with their outfits. These actresses inspired us to up our wardrobe with their semi-casual ensembles. Their outfits seemed perfect for events. So, let's decode their outfits.

    Array

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor's outfit is what you would need on a dull, cloudy morning. Her dress was about vibrant splash of hues and she wore it for the OnePlus event. The actress wore a halter and belted number by Kitty Joseph. It was accentuated by red, blue, orange, pink, white, and other hues. It was a cheerful number and Karisma paired it with light pink pumps. She accessorised her look with studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Rasika Dugal

    Rasika Dugal looked chic and gave us summer-perfect outfit. The Manto actress wore a breezy jumpsuit by Siddhartha Bansal. It was light blue-hued attire that was belted and accentuated by pink and green floral accents. Styled by Sahil Gulati, Rasika upped her look with metallic earrings and delicate rings by Aquamarine. She paired her ensemble with beige-hued pumps. The makeup was natural with light pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

    Array

    Mrunal Thakur

    Mrunal Thakur graced the Ghost Stories event recently. The Super 30 actress wore an all-white outfit for the occasion that was by Zwaan. It was a halter number that featured billowing sleeves and slit neckline. Her attire was belted and enhanced by flared silhouette. Styled by Who Wore What When, Mrunal kept her jewellery game light. Her quirky earrings were from Cornerstone and Minerali store. The statement rings were designed by Sakshi Jhunjhunwala. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and silver eye shadow. The highlighted bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Radhika Apte

    Radhika Apte was nominated for the International Emmy Awards and each nominee was presented a medal. The actress took to her Instagram to share the moment and flaunted her vibrant attire. Styled by Who Wore What When, her attire was colour-blocked and designed by Bibhu Mohapatra. It consisted of an orange surreal bodice with a deep neckline and a black skirt with sheer accents. The skirt featured white and blue intricate border and translucent layer. The Sacred Games actress accessorised her look with delicate Chopard earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun wrapped up her look.

    Array

    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan gave us a smart office-wear goal with her black dress. She attended the Shakuntala Devi wrap-up party. Her dress was by Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld. It was a collared number with a button-down and a Cover Story belt. The dress featured a flared hem and was half-sleeved. She teamed it with black-coloured sandals by Charles & Keith. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Mission Mangal actress kept her jewellery game light. Her makeup was spruced up smoky kohl and light pink lip shade. The ponytail wrapped up her look.

    So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram/Rasika Dugal's Instagram/ Mrunal Thakur - Who Wore What When Instagram/Radhika Apte's Instagram/ Vidya Balan's Instagram

    More KARISMA KAPOOR News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue