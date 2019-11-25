Just In
Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, And Others Will Inspire You To Up Your Casual Wear Game
From Karisma Kapoor to Vidya Balan, the divas surprised us with their outfits. These actresses inspired us to up our wardrobe with their semi-casual ensembles. Their outfits seemed perfect for events. So, let's decode their outfits.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor's outfit is what you would need on a dull, cloudy morning. Her dress was about vibrant splash of hues and she wore it for the OnePlus event. The actress wore a halter and belted number by Kitty Joseph. It was accentuated by red, blue, orange, pink, white, and other hues. It was a cheerful number and Karisma paired it with light pink pumps. She accessorised her look with studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal looked chic and gave us summer-perfect outfit. The Manto actress wore a breezy jumpsuit by Siddhartha Bansal. It was light blue-hued attire that was belted and accentuated by pink and green floral accents. Styled by Sahil Gulati, Rasika upped her look with metallic earrings and delicate rings by Aquamarine. She paired her ensemble with beige-hued pumps. The makeup was natural with light pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur graced the Ghost Stories event recently. The Super 30 actress wore an all-white outfit for the occasion that was by Zwaan. It was a halter number that featured billowing sleeves and slit neckline. Her attire was belted and enhanced by flared silhouette. Styled by Who Wore What When, Mrunal kept her jewellery game light. Her quirky earrings were from Cornerstone and Minerali store. The statement rings were designed by Sakshi Jhunjhunwala. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and silver eye shadow. The highlighted bob tresses rounded out her avatar.
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte was nominated for the International Emmy Awards and each nominee was presented a medal. The actress took to her Instagram to share the moment and flaunted her vibrant attire. Styled by Who Wore What When, her attire was colour-blocked and designed by Bibhu Mohapatra. It consisted of an orange surreal bodice with a deep neckline and a black skirt with sheer accents. The skirt featured white and blue intricate border and translucent layer. The Sacred Games actress accessorised her look with delicate Chopard earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun wrapped up her look.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan gave us a smart office-wear goal with her black dress. She attended the Shakuntala Devi wrap-up party. Her dress was by Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld. It was a collared number with a button-down and a Cover Story belt. The dress featured a flared hem and was half-sleeved. She teamed it with black-coloured sandals by Charles & Keith. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Mission Mangal actress kept her jewellery game light. Her makeup was spruced up smoky kohl and light pink lip shade. The ponytail wrapped up her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
Photo Credits: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram/Rasika Dugal's Instagram/ Mrunal Thakur - Who Wore What When Instagram/Radhika Apte's Instagram/ Vidya Balan's Instagram