Kareena Kapoor Khan Is One Of The Most Stylish Divas And Her Purple Dress Is A Proof
Be it promotions, holidays, casual gatherings, or any other event, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves us impressed with her stunning outfits. The actress has an amazing fashion sense and can slays it in any outfit. After leaving us speechless with her fascinating black dress, the actress caught our eyes with her colour-blocked ensemble, which she recently wore on the sets of her chat show, What Women Want Season 2. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, for the chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a pretty purple-coloured ensemble and looked awesome. Her outfit featured a sleeveless ruched bodice and flared long skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and pink colour splash on the hemline. Her dress was enhanced by a side cut on the waistline. She completed her look with a pair of ankle-strapped pink heels. The Good Newwz actress ditched accessories and upped her look with gold-toned rings.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into a classic ponytail and looked sophisticated.
So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.