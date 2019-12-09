Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Deepika Padukone, Whose Black-Hued Attire Was More Impressive?
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone are among the most stylish Bollywood actresses. They both consistently give us fashion goals and almost always slay it in style. Recently, both the divas took our breath away with their black-hued outfits. They both looked elegant. While Kareena wore it for the HT Summit event, Deepika wore her black gown at the recently-held Star Screen Awards 2019. Let's decode their outfits and looks.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Black Outfit
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a two-piece outfit for the HT Summit, which she graced with Akshay Kumar. Her attire was by Elie Saab and she was styled by Rhea Kapoor. It was a one-shouldered attire that featured a drape-like bodice and flared pants. Her attire was also notched up by choker-style scarf, which upped her look. Kareena's diamond-shaped diamond earrings were by Renu Oberoi. She also elevated her look with bling rings, which were by Zoya and RK Jewellers. Her intricate bracelets were from Kasmia and by Ritika Bhasin. The makeup was spruced up by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow with well-defined eye liner. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Deepika Padukone's Black Attire
Deepika Padukone left us speechless with her black gown, which was by Alex Perry. She donned this attire for the Star Screen Awards 2019 and it was a one-shouldered gown with a floor-length drape. Deepika looked elegant in her outfit of the night. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she upped her look with statement earrings from Kasmia and also wore chic rings to accentuate her look. The makeup was spruced up brownish lip shade and smoky kohl but it was her new haircut with highlighted wavy tresses that wowed us.
So, whose attire and look you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.