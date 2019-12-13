Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Bebo Printed Sari And You Just Can’t Miss It Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently grabbed fashion headlines with her unique style and sartorial choice. So lately, for the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor stepped out in a gorgeous ivory organza sari, which featured her popular name 'Bebo'. So, let us take a close look at her quirky sari and decode it.

So, for the recent promotional round, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a powder blue-hued custom hand-painted organza sari, which came from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. What caught our attention was that her sari had her popular nickname 'Bebo' printed on it, and it was the most impressive part about her sari. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped the sheer 'Bebo' pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with sleeveless one-shoulder plain ivory blouse. The actress completed her look with a pair of baby pink hued hand-crafted Fizzy Goblet juttis. Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned funky earrings by Sunita Kapoor and rings by Stac Fine Jewellery.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kareena Kapoor slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a low braided tail.

We really loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's customised sari and she flaunted this sari in such a beautiful way. Also, her makeup and hairstyle did full jutice to her pretty look.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan