From Violet To Red, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, And Other Divas Create Rainbow With Their Pantsuits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it for formal or casual meetings, pantsuits always work the best. By pantsuits, we don't mean you have to sport the same black or blue suit everyday. There are plenty of colours, which you can opt to up your office fashion game. In fact, Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora have created rainbow theme as they have been playing with all colours from violet to red. So, let us take a look at their colourful pantsuits, which you should definitely add to your wardrobe.

Deepika Padukone In A Violet Pantsuit At Cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone was spotted making powerful statement in a violet pantsuit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel one-buttoned blazer and matching flared pants. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and rings from Misho Designs. The actress let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eye, and matte light pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor Khan In An Indigo Pantsuit For one of the promotional rounds of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an indigo-hued custom pantsuit by Raghavendra Rathore and looked a class apart. It was a bandhgala suit that consisted of a full-sleeved high-neck collar double-breasted blazer and matching pants. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her blazer was accentuated by pretty brooches from Gehna Jewellers and she completed her look with pointed heels. The diva upped her look with gold-toned studs from Amrapali and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length tresses loose. Kiara Advani In A Blue Pantsuit For Guilty premiere, Kiara Advani donned a blue pantsuit, which consisted of a half-sleeved notch-lapel four-buttoned double-breasted blazer. She teamed it with matching flared pants and completed her look with a pair of white heels. The diva went jewellery-free and instead elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Kiara left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Green Pantsuit Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunted a light green-hued pantsuit, which came from the label Osman. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted blazer and ankle-length matching bottoms. The matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the fashionista completed her look with pointed white heels and notched up her look with cute heart-shaped earrings from Peter Do. Sonam Kapoor let loose her side-parted long tresses and enhanced her look with kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Nora Fatehi In A Yellow Pantsuit For an event, Nora Fatehi was decked up in a bright-yellow pantsuit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and matching pants. She paired her blazer with a white crop top, which featured black dotted prints. The actress completed her look with white heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs. Nora let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Sonakshi Sinha In An Orange Pantsuit For one of the promotional rounds of Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha wore an orange pantsuit from the label Osman. Her suit consisted of a cuff-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned blazer that showed her neutral-toned bralette. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress teamed it with matching pants and completed her look with heels from Truffle Collection. She upped her look with silver-toned hoops and rings and rounded out her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nude-hued lip shade. Sonakshi let loose her heavy curly tresses. Malaika Arora In A Red Pantsuit Malaika Arora looked stunning in a red pantsuit, which came from the label Chakshyn. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved double-breasted blazer and matching pants. The band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the actress completed her look with black heels and notched up her look with drop earrings. Malaika let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted T-zone and cheekbones, soft blush, and red lip tint.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Shaleena Nathani