    Moving On From Black And Red, Deepika, Kareena, And Nushrat Have Dark Green Gown Goals For You

    By
    |

    While we all choose black or red gowns mostly, we tend to overlook other gowns, which may be as graceful or even more enchanting than black or red. So, moving on from the usual gowns, we are going to talk about the dark green gowns today, which have been donned by a number of Bollywood divas. Deepika Padukone wore a dark green gown at the Cannes Film Festival. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a dark green gown as the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Nushrat Bharucha wore a dark green gown at the Amazon Filmfare Awards. Let's decode their dark green outfits and find out who looked the best.

    Source: Getty Images

    Deepika Padukone's Dark Green Gown

    At the Cannes Film Festival 2017, Deepika Padukone left us speechless with a strong style statement. She donned a dark green Brandon Maxwell gown for the occasion and looked stunning as ever. It was a one-shouldered bodycon gown with a flowy floor-length cape. The gown also featured a thigh-high side slit, which added to the bold quotient. She paired her ensemble with complementing heels. Deepika accessorised her look with a diamond bracelet and complementing earrings by de Grisogono. Her makeup was highlighted by dark green eye shadow, which covered her eyes. The muted pink lip shade enhanced her avatar. The high braided bun rounded out her red carpet avatar.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dark Green Gown

    Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp at the finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. She graced the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal and looked breathtakingly beautiful in his exquisite forest green gown. It was an iridescent number that was off-shouldered and accentuated by metallic accents. Her attire was voluminous and featured shimmering tones. It was a fluid flowy number and Kareena accessorised her look with dainty studs. The contoured cheekbones and subtle pink touches with smoky kohl upped her look. The impeccable and tight bun completed her showstopper avatar.

    Source: Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram

    Nushrat Bharucha's Dark Green Gown

    Nushrat Bharucha, whose gown game is also very strong, wore dark green attire that was edgy at the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. She looked amazing in her dress that was Yousef Akbar and it actually reminded us of Deepika Padukone's dark green Cannes gown, which we have just decoded. Her gown was one-shouldered and featured brown-hued leather buckles on the deep side slit. She paired her ensemble with edgy sandals from Public Desire and upped her look with a handcuff from Suhani Pittie and ear cuff by Misho. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and complementing eye shadow. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

    So, whose dark green gown did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
