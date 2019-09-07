Nushrat Bharucha's Latest Two Stunning Outfits Prove That Her Dress Game Is Getting Better Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress, Nushrat Bharucha has not only won hearts with her incredible performances in the films but also by her fashion game, which is only getting better with time. Currently, the actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Dream Girl with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and she has been flaunting different striking outfits. Her two recent looks absolutely caught our attention. The actress gave us fusion and western outfit ideas and she totally pulled off both the ensembles with a lot of aplomb. Let's take a look at her two amazing ensembles.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Fusion Outfit

So, for the Delhi promotions, Nushrat Bharucha donned an overlapping green hued crop top and a matching floor-length skirt by Mahima Mahajan. Her ensemble was accentuated by beautiful pink and yellow floral prints, which added a stylish touch to her outfit. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she completed her look with a half net-sleeved cape, which was enhanced by embroidered golden florals on the border. She accessorised her look with a statement ethnic neckpiece by Tribe Amrapali. The mid-length wavy tresses spruced up her look for the day. Nushrat opted for a pink makeup that was highlighted by eye shadow and lip shade.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Western Number

For the promotional round at The Kapil Sharma show, Nushrat Bharucha wore a half-sleeved plunging neckline bright yellow pant set by Sheike, which was cinched at the waist by a statement belt. The actress paired her off-shoulder yellow ensemble with Jimmy Choo heels. She spruced up her look with a three-layered golden-toned chain and a wrist band. The mid-parted open wavy tresses suited her stylish look. Nushrat opted for a subtle make-up marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, which look of Nushrat Bharucha's did you like the most-fusion or western? Make your choices in the comments section.