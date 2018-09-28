ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Nushrat Bharucha's Classic Black Gown Has A Dazzling Update

By
Nushrat Bharucha GQ

The super stylish Nushrat Bharucha graced the GQ Men Of The Year Awards night in a sizzling black gown. She looked awesome as ever in an off-shouldered gown that was accentuated by modern designing sensibilities.

It was a resplendent number by Reem Acra and her attire clearly epitomized glamour. It was marked by sharp edges and accentuated her slender frame. Her gown was floor-length with a train. It was a structural attire with flared ends and made for a classic evening party number. With her attire, she proved to us that simplicity is always attractive.

Nushrat Bharucha fashion

However, her outfit of the night was not that simple. Her attire was updated by a dazzling detail, which made her ensemble a lot more magnificent. The neckline of Nushrat's gown was adorned with intricate jewelled embellishment, which added an interesting dimension to her look. We also loved the star feature on her dress.

Nushrat paired her sleeveless outfit with complementing jewellery that came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The actress looked radiant and her makeup was highlighted by smokey eyes and pink lip shade. Her long sleek tresses were back-combed and that completed her glam avatar.

Nushrat Bharucha style

So, how did you find her look? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue