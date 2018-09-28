Nushrat Bharucha's Classic Black Gown Has A Dazzling Update

The super stylish Nushrat Bharucha graced the GQ Men Of The Year Awards night in a sizzling black gown. She looked awesome as ever in an off-shouldered gown that was accentuated by modern designing sensibilities.

It was a resplendent number by Reem Acra and her attire clearly epitomized glamour. It was marked by sharp edges and accentuated her slender frame. Her gown was floor-length with a train. It was a structural attire with flared ends and made for a classic evening party number. With her attire, she proved to us that simplicity is always attractive.

However, her outfit of the night was not that simple. Her attire was updated by a dazzling detail, which made her ensemble a lot more magnificent. The neckline of Nushrat's gown was adorned with intricate jewelled embellishment, which added an interesting dimension to her look. We also loved the star feature on her dress.

Nushrat paired her sleeveless outfit with complementing jewellery that came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The actress looked radiant and her makeup was highlighted by smokey eyes and pink lip shade. Her long sleek tresses were back-combed and that completed her glam avatar.

