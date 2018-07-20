Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Nushrat Bharucha Wins Us Over In This Embellished Lehenga

By
Nushrat Bharucha Praful Patel

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's, starlet Nushrat Bharucha also had our jaws dropping at the sangeet ceremony of Praful Patel's daughter, Poorna Patel. She looked ethereal and pulled off her attire with so much grace and aplomb.

Nushrat, wore a simple lehenga but clearly stole the thunder of all the divas and WAGS present at the glittering ceremony. We were clearly transfixed as she looked so stunning in her Manish Malhotra ensemble. Her ivory attire dazzled us and it was pretty revealing too.

Nushrat Bharucha fashion

So, she wore a deep-necked blouse that was intricately embellished and had asymmetrical sleeves. She teamed her sexy blouse with a lehenga skirt. Her skirt was A-shaped and quite structural and pleated. Nushrat's skirt also had a glittering touch and matched with the blouse but what really amazeballed us were the floral prints on her skirt.

The bright pink, yellow, and green floral accents on her skirt enhanced her overall attire, as otherwise, it would have been just a simple lehenga. We loved the way Nushrat draped her dupatta. She wore minimal jewellery. Her precious studs and rings were the perfect accessory

Nushrat Bharucha movies

Nushrat, sensibly kept her makeup fresh and nude and her wavy brown tresses rounded off her gorgeous look.

It was hard to keep eyes off Nushrat Bharucha. Wouldn't you all agree?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 18:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue