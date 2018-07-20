Nushrat Bharucha Wins Us Over In This Embellished Lehenga

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's, starlet Nushrat Bharucha also had our jaws dropping at the sangeet ceremony of Praful Patel's daughter, Poorna Patel. She looked ethereal and pulled off her attire with so much grace and aplomb.

Nushrat, wore a simple lehenga but clearly stole the thunder of all the divas and WAGS present at the glittering ceremony. We were clearly transfixed as she looked so stunning in her Manish Malhotra ensemble. Her ivory attire dazzled us and it was pretty revealing too.

So, she wore a deep-necked blouse that was intricately embellished and had asymmetrical sleeves. She teamed her sexy blouse with a lehenga skirt. Her skirt was A-shaped and quite structural and pleated. Nushrat's skirt also had a glittering touch and matched with the blouse but what really amazeballed us were the floral prints on her skirt.

The bright pink, yellow, and green floral accents on her skirt enhanced her overall attire, as otherwise, it would have been just a simple lehenga. We loved the way Nushrat draped her dupatta. She wore minimal jewellery. Her precious studs and rings were the perfect accessory

Nushrat, sensibly kept her makeup fresh and nude and her wavy brown tresses rounded off her gorgeous look.

It was hard to keep eyes off Nushrat Bharucha. Wouldn't you all agree?