Kartik Aaryan's Cool Look Will Make Your Jaws Drop

With his one smoldering look, Kartik Aaryan can make young women go weak in the knees and have their heads spinning. Well, the latest national crush gained popularity after 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and ever since he has been the pin-up boy for various brands.

The actor was even a part of the announcement of the IIFA Awards, along with big names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, and Shahid Kapoor. So, yes, we can say that Kartik is only getting better and more and more demanded for with time.

Apart from his awesome acting skills, Kartik is also making a mark in the fashion game. We have seen the dapper Mr. Aaryan walking down the ramp with none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and we have also noticed him acing the photoshoots of the leading fashion magazines. Well, the actor has quite quickly become the style maven.

Kartik mostly sports casual uber-cool wear and this time it just got simpler and better. He looked so confident and all things sexy in a plain white T-shirt and a grey pyjama. It was as if the actor was headed to a gym. His aviator shades were spot-on! And his red, orange, and white Crocs footwear perfectly complemented his overall look.

He kept his jacket casually on the slab, where he was sitting and we oh-so loved his spikes. Well Kartik Aaryan you are making us all swoon. We found him so understated and yet so attractive, did you too?