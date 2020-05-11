When Deepika Padukone Twinned With Her Mother In Orange Outfit On Deepika’s Pre-Wedding Pooja Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture with her mother and sister on Mother's Day. The caption of the picture was short and sweet. Deepika captioned the picture as, 'Love You Amma!' We loved the picture for it was warm and from her pre-wedding ceremony back in 2018. Deepika Padukone gave us a refreshing salwar suit idea with her orange suit but her mother, Ujjala Padukone also wore an orange saree. Well, the mother-daughter twinned and gave us a big fashion moment. So, let's decode their outfit and look.

So, for the pre-wedding pooja, Deepika Padukone wore an orange suit that was by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was a simple suit and we totally loved her dupatta that was subtly-patterned. Deepika looked pretty in her attire and gave us festive goals too with her ensemble. She spruced up her look with elaborate earrings that went well with her look. Her makeup was highlighted by kohl and pink lip shade. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

As for her mother, she wore something orange too. Her saree was a cross between orange and yellow hue. Ujjala Padukone's saree was accentuated by floral accents in white tones and she paired her saree with a red metallic blouse. Her jewellery game was strong and she upped her look with a statement neckpiece, complementing bangles, and classy danglers. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo completed her look.

We loved Deepika Padukone and Ujjala Padukone's twinning moment. How about you? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram