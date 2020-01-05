On Deepika Padukone's Birthday, Her Absolutely Gorgeous Single-Toned Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 5th January, 1986 Deepika Padukone is one of the most elegant actresses in the Indian film industry. She has upped her acting prowess and we can't wait to see her in Chhapaak. However, the actress has also been a major fashion inspiration since her first film, Om Shanti Om. She looks a class apart in whatever outfit she may don. The diva has consistently upped her fashion game and these days, her fashion game is getting more experimental than ever. Yes, she has been criticised a lot for safe fashion choices but no, the actress hasn't been all safe - to begin with, Deepika just got her hair cut short, which is not the easiest thing in the world to do. The diva has inspired us with her sari looks but she has also created trends. Of late, we have noticed that Deepika has played with single-toned outfits. So, on her birthday, let's talk about her recent single-hued outfits.

Deepika Padukone's All-Pink Outfit

For Kapil Sharma's Show recently, Deepika Padukone donned an all-pink attire that was by Sabyasachi. It was a pretty lightweight number, which immediately exuded soothing vibes. Her attire was sleeveless, belted, and layered. It consisted of a long flowy jacket. The diva's attire was accentuated by white dotted patterns. With this light ensemble, she accessorised her look with heavy jewellery that consisted of heavy gemstone kadas and complementing danglers. It was a unique choice but it worked here. The makeup was enhanced by winged eye liner and matte pink lip shade. The side-parted short tresses rounded out her avatar.

Deepika Padukone's Red Dress

For Anupama Chopra's show, Deepika Padukone donned a bold red dress that was by Rosie Assoulin. It was a sleeveless dress with exaggerated puffed sleeves. The dress was structured and slightly flared. This dress of Deepika Padukone's seemed perfect for almost all the occasions. She paired her dress with matching Louboutin pumps. We also liked her golden hoops and sleek chains that went well with this number. Deepika's makeup was bold with a red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The ponytail enhanced her look of the day.

Deepika Padukone's All-Black Attire

Deepika Padukone had the internet on fire with her all-black attire. She wore this dramatic and edgy attire recently for Chhapaak promotions. Her leather ensemble consisted of a black high-neck top and matching pants with a statement belt. Deepika's top was by We11Done and pants were by Proenza Schouler. She paired her outfit with black-hued Louboutin pumps. With her oversized hoops by Minerali, she gave us a jewellery goal. The makeup was enhanced by coffee brown lip shade and impeccable eye liner. The ponytail completed her look.

Deepika Padukone's Red Pantsuit

This attire of Deepika Padukone's, which she wore for the Chhapaak promotions was on the androgynous side. It was a smart number by Jacquemus that consisted of a blazer and matching pants. She paired her ensemble with red and white sports shoes by Nike. She wore sassy neckpiece and statement earrings, which were from Outhouse. The makeup was enhanced by soft pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

Deepika Padukone's Orange Dress

Deepika Padukone looked classy as ever in her orange-toned outfit that was by Emilia Wickstead. Her dress was sleeveless and featured a subtle front slit. Her metallic jewellery absolutely elevated her look and her makeup was about contrasts. While her lip shade was red-hued, her eye makeup was pink-toned. The side-parted sleek tresses totally elevated her look. Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as ever.

So, which attire of Deepika Padukone's did you like the most?

Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone!

Photos Credit: Shaleena Nathani's Instagram