Deepika Padukone Proves She Is A Sari Aficionado With Her Latest Extraordinary Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone is a sari aficionado but she is also quite experimental with it. The actress has been promoting her film, Chhapaak, where she plays the role of an acid attack victim, and her promotional outfits have been diverse. Her wardrobe for Chhapaak promotions is pretty balanced - she has been oscillating between strictly traditional and western ensembles. However, keeping our focus only on her saris, we saw that she draped two extraordinary Sabyasachi saris - one was abstract and the other was regal. So, let's talk about her two amazing saris.

For one of the promotional rounds, the actress wore an exquisite sari. Her sari highlighted the traditional craftsmanship of the country. Deepika Padukone looked elegant and pulled off the elaborate look effortlessly. What we loved about this sari of hers was not just the bottle green and intricate golden bordered sari alone but her blouse as well.

There was a level of contrast, which was achieved with this stunning black-hued blouse. The blouse was enhanced by myriad colourful floral accents. Apart from her blouse, the gemstone neckpiece upped her look and the floral studs were such an important addition. The makeup was spruced up by smoky kohl and we felt sometimes exaggerated is good. The smoky kohl was balanced by nudish-pink lip shade. The side-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

The second sari was absolutely different from the first one. This sari was handpainted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the Sabyasachi Art Foundation Spring Summer 2020. This sari was more in tunes with the renaissance sensibilities, the period in which art flourished. It was about vibrant splash and abstract patterns. Somewhere, this sari reminded us of Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi sari, which Alia wore recently. However, the patterns on Deepika's sari were totally different from the striped patterns in Alia's sari. Also, the glittering multi-hued sleek border might have seemed like a minor addition but it actually accentuated her sari. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless blue-toned sequinned blouse, which went well her sari.

Her sari was gorgeous but her bangles were too statement. Come New Year and Deepika gave us bangle goals with her heavy gemstone kadas. She was quite unapologetic about earrings too. The sleek long gemstone danglers worked for her. The makeup highlighted by winged eyeliner and pink lip shade looked perfect. This time, she completed her look with an impeccable bun. Deepika Padukone was styled by Shaleena Nathani on both the occasions and the actress inspired us fashionably with her saris.

Photo Credits: Deepika Padukone - The House Of Pixels

Photo Credit: Alia Bhatt - Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Instagram