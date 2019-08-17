Deepika Padukone Plays With Denims For Her Latest International Magazine Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone won the netizens recently with her Porter Edit magazine cover. The actress made a strong case for denims and exuded laidback vibes with her international magazine photoshoot. The photo feature showed her many moods and expressions and Deepika looked simply flawless. The diva has also been donning denims these days and so this photoshoot was in tune with her fashion sensibility. Let's decode her photoshoot.

Styled by Helen Broadfoot, Deepika's look was understated and was a reflection of everyday women. She looked effortless in her classy denim jacket, which was from the fashion label, Ksubi. Deepika Padukone paired her jacket with denim jeans from Slvrlake. In another shoot, she paired her Prada shirt with Goldsign denims. She also wore a Balenciaga jacket with a les girls les boy black bralet and teamed it with jeans from Re/Done. In one of the photoshoots, Deepika wore a denim shirt from The Row and teamed it with a white bodysuit from Agolde and jeans from Isabel Marant. Deepika Padukone looked comfy and relaxed, and gave us outfit goals with her photoshoot.

Her makeup was nude-toned with a muted brown lip shade and a touch of bronzer. Her eye makeup was light and enhanced by mascara. Deepika Padukone accessorised her look with different style of earrings, right from knotted to hoops. Her earrings were from de Grisogono, Ana Khouri, and Anita Ko. Deepika Padukone's hairdo ranged from a messy bun to wavy tresses. Here are some of her moments from her Porter Edit magazine photoshoot.

Deepika also talked to PorterEdit about fashion risks, Hollywood's diversity issue, and why she speak about depression. So, how did you find Deepika Padukone's style for the photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.