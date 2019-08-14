Just In
- 1 hr ago Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Style With A Nude Lip And A Vintage Ponytail
- 2 hrs ago Old Couple In Tamil Nadu Chases Off Robbers, Social Media Users Applaud Their Bravery
- 4 hrs ago Questions You Can Ask Your Partner To Know If Your Relationship Is The One You Wanted To Have
- 12 hrs ago Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar Book Will Offer A Glimpse Of Her Personal Life
Don't Miss
- Sports AFC Champions League: Al Sadd enter quarterfinals
- News Raksha Bandhan 2019: Meet PM Modi’s rakhi sister, a Pakistan-origin woman
- Technology Motorola One Zoom Renders Leak – Might Not Be An Android One Phone
- Finance 5 Common Components Of Salary That Are Exempt From Income Tax
- Movies Komal Reveals Why He Was Beat Up On Road Yesterday; 'Facing Lot Of Troubles After My Film Released'
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol India-Launch Confirmed For February 2020
- Education APPSC Released Group 2 Mains And Panchayat Secretary Mains Admit Card
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Happy Independence Day 2019: Saffron, White, And Green Outfits Inspiration For You
Independence Day beckons us to dress up traditionally. In a number of offices, you have Independence Day celebrations and you would want to dress up your ethnically best. The functions are also organised to celebrate the Indian freedom and obviously we are all looking for something refreshing to wear. So, this Independence Day, we have three tricolour-inspired suggestions for you. We have decoded saffron, white, and green-hued outfits for some Independence Day 2019 inspiration. So, this 73rd Independence Day, here are the ensembles.
Saffron Suit
This Independence Day, you can wear saffron-hued salwar kameez like what Deepika Padukone wore for one of her pre-wedding pujas. You can go for an entire saffron suit and team it with a printed saffron dupatta or you can even pair saffron kurta with white pyjamis or salwar. If your choice is a saffron suit, accessorise your look with jhumkis and bangles.
White Sari
You can pay a tribute to the day with a plain white sari like Kangana Ranaut. You can wear a sheer cotton or chiffon sari, or if you don't have budget issues, there is nothing better than a white Muslin sari. However, you can also wear printed ivory or chikankari saris and spruce up your look with oxidised silver jewellery for this Independence Day.
Green Lehenga
A green-coloured outfit is the easiest to find, so if you don't have a lot of time In hand, you can notch up your avatar with a green lehenga. You can either go for a plain green lehenga or wear a rich brocade green attire, if you want to stand out. With a green ensemble, you can elevate your look with emeralds, silver, or gemstones.
So, which coloured attire will you wear for this Independence Day? Let us know that.