Happy Independence Day 2019: Saffron, White, And Green Outfits Inspiration For You Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Independence Day beckons us to dress up traditionally. In a number of offices, you have Independence Day celebrations and you would want to dress up your ethnically best. The functions are also organised to celebrate the Indian freedom and obviously we are all looking for something refreshing to wear. So, this Independence Day, we have three tricolour-inspired suggestions for you. We have decoded saffron, white, and green-hued outfits for some Independence Day 2019 inspiration. So, this 73rd Independence Day, here are the ensembles.

Saffron Suit

This Independence Day, you can wear saffron-hued salwar kameez like what Deepika Padukone wore for one of her pre-wedding pujas. You can go for an entire saffron suit and team it with a printed saffron dupatta or you can even pair saffron kurta with white pyjamis or salwar. If your choice is a saffron suit, accessorise your look with jhumkis and bangles.

White Sari

You can pay a tribute to the day with a plain white sari like Kangana Ranaut. You can wear a sheer cotton or chiffon sari, or if you don't have budget issues, there is nothing better than a white Muslin sari. However, you can also wear printed ivory or chikankari saris and spruce up your look with oxidised silver jewellery for this Independence Day.

Green Lehenga

A green-coloured outfit is the easiest to find, so if you don't have a lot of time In hand, you can notch up your avatar with a green lehenga. You can either go for a plain green lehenga or wear a rich brocade green attire, if you want to stand out. With a green ensemble, you can elevate your look with emeralds, silver, or gemstones.

So, which coloured attire will you wear for this Independence Day? Let us know that.