This Classic White Sari Of Kangana Ranaut Is The Best So Far And Definitely On Our Bucket List

Kangana Ranaut's airport fashion is not all about western looks. She loves wearing traditional attires too at the airport. We have seen no other celeb wearing as many saris as Kangana at the airport. And this time too, she wore a sari. However, this sari of hers was the best we had noticed so far.

Yes, with her sari, she taught us how plain hues can do wonders. So, her sari was splashed in a pristine white shade and she looked fabulous in it. She pulled it off so confidently that we couldn't help but stare at her. Well, Kangana can make any attire look glamorous and traffic-stopping.

Draped in a classic style, her sari was sheer and crisp at the same time. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless white-hued blouse and totally stunned us. Minimal and on point, Kangana also wore white-hued sandals and studs and added to her all-white look.

She accessorised her look with a pink-hued side bag and the retro shades that we so wanted to sport. Her makeup was minimally done and the only highlight was a light pink lip shade. Kangana's curly tresses were tied into a bun and that completed her sassy yet classy avatar.

Well, Kangana totally slayed this airport look of hers and encouraged us to wear saris more often. Wouldn't you all give her 10 on 10 for this stunning look?