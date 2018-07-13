Kangana Ranaut's Latest Cool Blue Look Is Hot As Hell

The queen of airport fashion, Kangana Ranaut is back from London looking sassy as ever. She walked out of the airport looking fabulous and classy. Well, the actress has a certain air about her and her style sense is also very distinctive.

Kangana can ace any given style on any given day. Though this time for a change, she was a bit dressed down but then she gave us a wearable goal. Kangana's this look was believable and actually easy to copy. Not only that, her airport avatar of the day seemed comfy yet head-turning. Perfect!

So, she wore a royal blue metallic bomber jacket, which was full-sleeved and a lot quirky. Her jacket was adorned with graphic prints such as a beer can and a watch. She paired her jacket with classic blue straight-fit denims and her black boots looked amazing with her attire. And those boots were made for walking.

She contrasted her all-blue outfit with a red side bag, which enhanced her overall look. She wore round-framed black shades to accentuate her look. Kangana's signature messy tresses completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut totally amazeballed us. We are sure you all want to take cues from Kangana Ranaut. We are much impressed and totally starstruck.