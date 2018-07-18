Subscribe to Boldsky
Kangana Ranaut's Salwar Kameez Is What We Are Dying To Wear Right Away

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

Be it her acting performances or her fashion statements, Kangana Ranaut is unstoppable. This actress can wear anything and pull it off like a piece of cake. This time, she showed us her traditional side and we got a break from her western looks. Kangana, completely mesmerised us and bowled us over in her ethnic avatar.

The actress, who has just returned from London, was all beaming as she was papped by shutterbugs. She looked ethereal and classy in her traditional salwar kameez that we thought had a bit of a modern touch. We loved her salwar kameez and it looked like a perfect monsoon wear. Earthy hues and breezy feel totally made us want to sport her outfit of the day.

Kangana Ranaut latest fashion

Yes, her kurta was flowy and a lot asymmetrical. It was splashed in very subtle shade of pink and she teamed it with a palazzo-styled salwar, which was dipped in the darker shade of pink. Oh yeah, she absolutely played perfectly with monochromes and inspired us to go simple for a change.

Her sheer baby-pink coloured dupatta left us awestruck. The diva draped it simply around her shoulders and looked awesome as an angel. While, her suit was plain, her dupatta was highlighted by delicate floral prints that we so liked.

angana Ranuat traditional looks

Kangana teamed her attire with black and white flat sandals. Her makeup was impeccably done with a lot of pink highlights. And her curly signature tresses completed her look.

We are much wowed by Kangana's stunning avatar. Are you too? Let us know your views in the comments section.

    fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
