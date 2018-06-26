Subscribe to Boldsky
Kangana Ranaut's Purple Dress Is What You Should Wear On Your Special Outings

By Devika
Kangana Ranaut fashion

Kangana Ranaut is bold and sexy. Kangana Ranaut is feisty. Kangana Ranaut channels the fashion sense of Audrey Hepburn. Kangana Ranaut is well, so much stereotyped on the fashion front. Yes, she has all the above aspects; but the 'Queen' actress is also fashionably much more than being bold and sassy. Kangana can also show us her cute and light-hearted side when she is in a mood to.

Recently, we got to see her vivacious and cheerful avatar as she stepped out on the streets of London to do some flower shopping. And wow, she was a vision come true. Kangana, who is shooting for 'Mental Hai Kya', wore a pretty dress that was all things fun and comfort.

Kangana Ranaut dresses

And she didn't typically wear floral-inspired outfits to do floral shopping. On the contrary, she wore a plain yet rich purple hued dress for the outing and made us go head over heels in love with her. Kangana's dress was high-neck and featured a metallic touch. It was a body-hugging and structured attire, which she teamed with a cream-coloured coat. Oh yeah, the actress again aced the British style and gave us an autumn-wear goal.

She completed her gorgeous look with black-hued ankle-length boots and her side-parted curly copper tresses went perfect with her dress.

We loved Kangana and she was all smiles holding a bouquet, as she posed for the photographer. Kangana Ranaut definitely had us floored and gave us some fresh style to think about.

    Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
