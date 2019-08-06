Deepika Padukone's Latest Photoshoot Is More Substance Than Gloss Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone is in the news post her Vogue India cover shoot. The actress opened up about her depression once again but this time, she shared her views on the perception people hold about mental illness. Her cover shoot was pretty intense and she only draped a Burberry jacket for the cover image. With her cover shoot, Deepika Padukone showed us her untouched, unfiltered, and raw side. And that candid mood was vividly captured by the magazine in her subsequent photoshoot, which the magazine shared on its social media.

What we loved about her photoshoot was that it was more substance than gloss. The Chhapaak actress was photographed by Greg Swales in regular outfits. She was in casual outfits and so we could relate to her fashion as well. This photoshoot of Deepika Padukone was a departure from couture fashion and she mirrored the spirit of everyday girl. For instance, her white Victoria Beckham sweater was such a refreshing piece but at the same time, it was a vintage number too. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Deepika accessorised her look with a green beaded necklace and minimal jewellery. The makeup was fresh and nude and the wind-swept tresses completed her look.

Also, posed by the doorside, she gave us weekend vibes. Dressed in a printed Chanel top and denims with multi-hued danglers, Deepika Padukone looked so casual and laidback. She gave us lingerie wear goals too with her black slip dress and she was posed comfortably on the table with a furry purple drape covering her back. This ensemble came from Ermanno Scervino and Tom Ford. Then there was another white sleeveless dress with jewelled motifs and she paired it with a Burberry jacket. There was something so daily mood about her photoshoot. Her shoot looked like a diary of a regular woman, who doesn't take herself too seriously but is perceptive and observes a lot.

However, it's not to say that her photoshoot didn't have dressy moments. There were some fashionable moments too. One dress that we really loved was the Prada textured number, which was strapless and she looked as if she was ready to rock and roll at an evening party. The string of bracelets was a brilliant styling. The makeup was nude-toned with side-swept wavy tresses. The denim dress look was one of our favourites and we found it an aspirational piece. Her dress was designed by YSL and it featured a ruffled sleeve. Her side-swept hairdo and those silver sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti went well with her dress.

Deepika Padukone posed beautifully on her sofa and looked amazing in her Proenza Schouler dress that was brown and green-hued. Her dress absolutely contrasted with the pink hue of her sofa, which also helped highlight her attire. The pink velvety Nanushka pyjama set was probably the only glam piece but it was also a subtly glamorous one. She showed us that how pyjama set can be a party wear too and that was something most of the girls would want to hear, right? She accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece and wore embellished heels to notch up her look. Finally, we loved her intricately done yellow hat and the contrasting brown jacket, which was enhanced by abstract prints. This was by Rahul Mishra and Marta Jakubowski. So, how did you find Deepika Padukone's photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.