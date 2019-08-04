Deepika Padukone Looks Inspiring In A Brown Jacket For Her Latest Cover Shoot Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone's Vogue India cover absolutely caught our attention. The actress, who has just completed her first feature film Chhapaak, where she plays the role of a real life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, went candid for her Vogue interview. She opened about her depression and the confusion around it. The actress told Vogue, "A male star said recently that he didn't have the luxury to be depressed." She further remarked, "As if, depression is a choice!" Deepika Padukone also talked about her character, Laxmi Agarwal. However, her fashion statement did justice to her interview.

The actress was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and her fashion statement was inspiring. She sat cross-legged and looked the world in the eye. The actress wore a Burberry jacket, which was splashed in a muted brown shade and featured feathery accents. Well, the stylist took to her Instagram to caption the pic as untouched, unfiltered, and raw, and Deepika Padukone's cover image had all those elements. Her brown jacket was truly a contemporary classic piece.

The makeup seemed absolutely natural with nude tones. Her cheekbones were subtly contoured, the lip shade was light brown, and the eye shadow seemed nude-toned. The long middle-parted tresses were given a slight messy touch in order to heighten the effect. Deepika Padukone looked intense and we thought this was one of the best covers of this year, so far. What do you think about Deepika's cover look? Let us know that in the comment section.